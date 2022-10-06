Not even winds gusting up to 40 miles an hour will keep artists from their craft during Cape Ann Plein Air, which is underway this week.
The 36 artists juried into the weeklong festival were joined by more than 100 other artists at the Quick Draw event at Cox Reservation in Essex last Sunday.
“And the art they created was great,” said Susan Gould-Coviello, executive director of Cape Ann Plein Air. During that particular event, artists had two hours to complete a painting.
That was only the beginning of daily events being held throughout this week during the competition when the artists will vie for more than $20,000 in prize money. The French term “en plein air,” meaning outdoors, refers to painting outside with an artist’s subject in view as compared to working in an indoor studio.
During the week, there are daily demos, dinners with the artists, artists painting on location, a nocturne event, gallery walks and talks, with the highlight being the gala on Saturday, Oct. 8. Cape Ann residents will see artists painting all over the place, from the beaches and rocky coast to the city streets and historic sites.
Cape Ann Plein Air began in 2016 and is now in its sixth year having missed 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The jurors who select the artists see only the artwork and do not know the names of the applicants. This year’s group was chosen from 200 applicants.
“They are chosen based only on the quality of their work,” said Coviello. “The interesting thing about this number is that out of the 36, about 5 or 6 are from the the Greater Cape Ann area. This is a place that draws the best artists to live and work.”
Artists came from as far away as California, Oregon, Texas, Arizona, Kansas and Wisconsin. One artist from St. Petersburg, Florida, was unable to attend because of Hurricane Ian.
On Thursday evening, Oct. 6, the artists will take part in a Nocturne event in Gloucester’s historic West End, painting street scenes as darkness settles on Main Street and the downtown area.
Also happening Thursday is a dinner with an artist event at Minglewood Harborside on Rogers Street.
There will be artists giving free painting demonstrations Thursday at Hammond Castle, on Friday at Castle Hill at the Crane Estate in Ipswich, and for children at Cape Ann Art Haven on Saturday.
There will be 180 paintings entered into the competition and all paintings will be for sale. The works may be seen daily through Sunday at Main Street Studio, 123 Main St., from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and online at capeannpleinair.org.
Saturday’s gala is a ticketed event that often sells out. This year it will be held at the Rockport Golf Club, starting at 4 p.m. for premiere ticket holders, and at 5:30 p.m. for gala ticket holders. Tickets are available at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/grand-awards-gala-premiere-tickets-406426842627.
Paintings will be displayed at the golf club on Sunday, Oct. 9, from 9 a.m to 3 p.m.. Also Sunday, at noon, event Judge Patrick Saunders will give a gallery talk and walk about his process for choosing award-winning paintings.
For more information and a complete list of events, visit www.capeannpleinair.org.