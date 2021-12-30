With the recent spike in cases locally — and the city’s Health Department reporting 271 new cases and 482 active ones from Dec. 20 to 26 — some local agencies are stepping up to help those on Cape Ann combat COVID-19 in the new year.
The city’s Board of Health is also ramping up efforts to offer testing and pediatric COVID-19 vaccination clinics in early 2022.
Beauport Ambulance Service Inc. kicked off its weekly COVID-19 vaccination clinic at its Gloucester headquarters on Tuesday evening, administering more than 200 vaccines in three hours, and according to the company’s owner.
Those looking to get their first or second dose of the Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech or their third booster shot, can do so in the coming year on Sundays, starting Jan. 9, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., according to a post on Beauport’s Facebook page.
In fact, Tuesday’s clinic proved so popular that Beauport’s owner, John Morris, said they plan on holding an additional clinic on Tuesday, Jan. 4, from 3 to 6 p.m., again at Beauport’s headquarters, 19R Pond Road, ground floor.
“It’s for the good of the community, in my opinion,” Morris said of the reason for holding the clinics.
Both pediatric and adult doses are being offered. New patients are welcome but you must pre-register before arriving at the clinic. You can do so at https://home.color.com/vaccine/register/beauport.
Morris said they were approached by a few towns to ease the burden on local boards of health that have been offering the vaccination clinics in the past couple of months. Hamilton approached Beauport first, and then the company reached out to Gloucester, Rockport and Essex to gauge demand.
The reason Beauport picked Sunday as the day for their clinic was because it was the only day of the week that no other vaccine clinic was up and running on Cape Ann, Morris said.
With demand for testing high during the holidays, and testing at The Open Door food pantry having ended on Dec. 23, Gloucester Health Director Max Schenk said in an email that the city has been in touch with Curative — the company that worked with The Open Door — to set up a new site adjacent to the Visitor Center at Stage Fort Park.
Schenk said Curative was waiting on the availability of a trailer they could use as a base of operations. He said the last estimate the Health Department received was the site would open sometime during the week of Jan. 10.
Schenk’s department is also working with Pelmeds, the vaccination provider contracted through the state, to hold another pediatric vaccination clinic at Gloucester High on Jan. 22, from 1 to 5 p.m. He said Pelmeds will be offering Pfizer first and second pediatric doses. It has yet to be determined if the pediatric booster for 16- to 18-year-olds will be available. Schenk said information on how to register for the pediatric clinic will be provided soon, but walk-ins will be welcome.
The Health Department’s nurse team is also working with the state and staff at the Rose Baker Senior Center to start the next round of COVID vaccine clinics at the center at 6 Manuel F. Lewis St. The dates and times of these clinics will be provided soon. The vaccine that will be available will be Moderna, first, second and booster doses.
Alex Doyle, the owner of Conley’s Drug Store in Ipswich, said in an interview that his drugstore partnered with the D.E.S. Portuguese-American Club on Tuesday to offer a flu and COVID-19 vaccine clinic for those ages 5 and up at the club on Prospect Street. The clinic was open to walk-ins and Doyle said they drew 200 to 300 people.
“It went very smoothly,” Doyle said. The Ipswich drugstore has been offering flu and COVID-19 vaccine clinics in Ipswich at Our Lady of Hope Church, 1 Pineswamp Road, in Manchester at the Sacred Heart Church, 62 School St., and in Salisbury at the Council on Aging, 43 Lafayette Road. Check https://conleysdrugstore.com/upcoming-vaccine-clinics/ for dates, times, what forms of ID or insurance cards to bring and other details about the vaccines. The drugstore is also offering walk-in shots on New Year’s Eve from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., according to the website.
To help combat COVID-19, Doyle said, Conley’s is partnering with a local lab to offer PCR testing. After Jan. 1, to increase patient access, the drugstore plans to open a location for drive-thru testing and vaccination clinics five to six days a week at 75 Turnpike Road in Ipswich. Doyle said there are plans to return to the D.E.S. club in Gloucester for another vaccination clinic in three weeks.
Staff writer Ethan Forman can be reached at 978-675-2714, or by email at eforman@northofboston.com.