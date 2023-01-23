Crowds took in ice sculptures decorating downtown streets, tasted salt water taffy, and took in array of activities during the second annual Gloucester’s So Salty festival this wekend.
The Open Door offered kale chips at the Sawyer Free Library’s temporary digs on Main Street. Some downtown stores, including Cape Ann Olive Oil Company, offered special discounts, while Fireflies Boutique offered taffy to visitors.
Some of the ice sculptures included the Eastern Point Lighthouse, The Man at the Wheel, Katy and The Big Snow, and a beaver one ice.
Activities included sea shanties, dancing at MAGMA, and making a ship in a bottle at Cape Ann Museum.