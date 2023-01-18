One event at the So Salty festival this weekend in Gloucester has been canceled.
Because of scheduling conflict, Don Chapelle will not be giving an ice sculpting demonstration during this year's second annual event this Saturday and Sunday, according to the Cape Ann Museum, one of the festival's organizers.
Chapelle is, however, creating many of the ice sculptures that will be on display in multiple locations around downtown.
So Salty runs Saturday, Jan. 21, and Sunday, Jan. 21, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Businesses and organizations along Pleasant, Hancock, Main and Rogers streets are offering special deals and hosting free events.