ROCKPORT — On Wednesday, Oct. 12, more than 60 Rockport High School seniors participated in the annual event “Seniors Helping Seniors.
They spent the morning lending a helping hand to Rockport seniors, performing outdoor tasks from removing air conditioning units to raking leaves, putting away lawn furniture, and more. Seniors Helping Seniors is a partnership between the Rockport Council on Aging and Rockport Public Schools.
“It makes a big difference,” said Rockport resident Ellie Harris. “I count on this service. I count on the students and I plan for this day.”
“The students arrived early and then went way beyond what they were supposed to do," she added. "The school should be proud of them.”
Questions about the program or requests for additional information may be directed to Cal Workman at the Council on Aging at 978-546-2573 or cworkman@rockportma.gov.