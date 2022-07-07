“If you think you have a great garden, we want to see it, and we need to see it now.”
So says Generous Gardeners’ president and co-founder Susan Kelly.
“It doesn’t have to be spectacular, it doesn’t even have to be big. It just has to be downtown, because that, lo those 400 years ago, “is where Gloucester first began.” and that, Kelly says, is why next year, downtown’s “secret gardens” will be the jewels in the crown of Gloucester Gardeners’ quadracentennial garden tour.
“We’ve been peeking behind houses,” Kelly says, “so we know they’re there, and we want our Gloucester400+ visitors to see them.”
But here’s the thing, she says: your garden needs to be seen now. and the sooner the better. Because the garden tour — now in its 10th sold-out year — is always held the Saturday following the Fourth of July 4, and that means most of Gloucester’s early blooms will have come and gone.
But if you have a July garden — that’s to say a garden abloom with perennials including sunflowers, lilies, day lilies, asters and anemones — or annuals, including dahlias, zinnias, petunias or snapdragons — you have what Generous Gardeners is searching for.
“It’s like a treasure hunt, “ says Kelly. “We already have a few lined up, one on Prospect Street, a maybe on Centennial, and two on Middle Street” — one of which, No. 50, belongs to board member Rosemary Lundberg.
So starting this week, Kelly wants to see how your garden grows.
An Ohio native who came to Gloucester some 25 years ago via her alma mater, Harvard, Kelly fell in love with the city’s authenticity, grit, and history. A born and gifted gardener with vision and energy to spare, she credits Mike Hale, the city’s public works director, with opening the door to what would become Generous Gardeners. “Mike called me and asked if I’d like to expand on the public gardening that I and a handful of friends had already got a start on.”
That was the transformation of Gloucester Police Headquarter’s forlorn frontage on Rogers Street into a flowering “pocket garden.” Hale has been Generous Gardeners’ wingman ever since, says Kelly, partnering his public works staff in 2016 in planting of tens of thousands of tulips that now annually transform Stacy Boulevard’s once dormant beds come spring, and bringing flowers by the thousands to — at last count — 45 formerly forlorn public spaces, and winning prestigious national recognition from the America in Bloom Awards.
Not surprisingly, Kelly and her 80 green-aproned volunteers have become a familiar and much loved sight, and got big rounds of grateful applause along last Sunday’s Fishtown Horribles Parade route.
“It was like taking a tour of all our own downtown gardens,” says Kelly.
The fields of summer dahlias on Stacy Boulevard, the plantings at the Man at the Wheel, the new gardens at Pavilion Beach, the traffic island gardens by St. Peter’s Square and the American Legion building, the gardens at Fitz Henry Lane House, the Spanish War Memorial at the intersection of Middle and Pleasant streets, the traffic islands at Railroad Avenue, the lush hanging planters framing Main Street with flowers — are all the work of Generous Gardeners, and all paid for with donations and through fundraising, chief among them, the annual Generous Gardeners garden tour.
This year’s tour will take some 800 visitors to West Gloucester this Saturday for a spectacular stroll through some of its gorgeous gardens. But next year, your downtown secret garden — be it pocket-sized or just a lovely little “shade garden” — could be a star on the route.
If that sounds like a great way to celebrate Gloucester400+, says Kelly, give her a call at 781-346-1363, or email susan@generousgardeners.org.
Even if your garden’s just coming up daisies, if it’s downtown, she says, she wants to see it.
To learn more about Saturday’s tour, visit https://generousgardeners.org/about-us/