In winning accreditation, GHS commended for supporting students

After a process that started before and then spanned the COVID-19 pandemic, the New England Association of Schools and Colleges’ Commission on Public Schools voted to award Gloucester High continued accreditation status, a major milestone for the high school on Leslie O. Johnson Road, school officials say.
In awarding its 10-year accreditation status, NEASC commended Gloucester High for its support of its 804 students on high-ordered thinking, strategies on social-emotional learning, and the four Cs of conceptual understanding, commitment, competency and capacity, according to the schools’ website.
“It’s a culmination of a lot of hard work by a lot of people in the school,” said Principal James Cook, who is in his seventh year as principal and has worked at Gloucester High for 24 years, including 17 years as an English teacher and former program leader for the English Department. “It’s a moment for reflection on the time which began long before COVID and continued through COVID.”
An accreditation visit by a team from NEASC took place in October 2021 just after the school’s post-hybrid experience, he said.
“Knowing the work that goes in, knowing that it’s moments like these that allow us to pause and look back at what we’ve been able to accomplish, those things are represented in the commendations,” said Cook, who as a teacher, chaired the curriculum subcommittee during the school’s prior accreditation process.
“I’m particularly proud for the school at the work we’ve done to create strong written curriculum,” Cook said. He was also proud of his team and of the school’s response to the mental health and social-emotional learning challenges of students.
The process
NEASC Director of Accreditation and School Improvement Alyson Geary wrote in a Dec. 12 letter that the commission was impressed with the school’s progress on so-called Priority Areas of Growth and increased alignment with Principles of Effective Practice, since a Collaborative Conference visit in 2018.
The commission commended Gloucester High, among other things, on its “extensive professional learning that took place during the pandemic,” and the school’s focus “on the social and emotional well-being of all students and teachers,” as well as “the school-wide commitment to the work on equity and inclusion.”
Cook said he was not only proud of the school’s curriculum and instruction, but its work to create a foundation of support for equity, inclusion and social-emotional learning to support students so they have a sense of belonging so they can learn.
“We know that equity and inclusion and social-emotional learning begin in every classroom,” he said.
During the School Committee meeting on Jan. 11, Cook outlined the accreditation process, including the completion of a self-reflection report in 2018, a Collaborative Conference visit in October 2018 and a follow-up report in February 2019.
These led to a School Growth Plan in May 2019 that was implemented during the pandemic. This led to a Reflective Summary report in September 2021 “that now says with this growth plan, what have we been able to do with the feedback from the Collaborative Conference visit,” Cook told the School Committee.
NEASC sent a visiting team to observe the school in October 2021. The 10-year accreditation process actually spanned about 12 years because of delays along the way.
Commendations
Assistant Superintendent Amy Pasquarello highlighted a few of the commendations during the Jan. 11 meeting. One commendation that “means a lot” is the feeling of a majority of students that they have at least one adult in the school that cares for them, she said.
The school was also commended for having “strong foundational structures that support professional learning work” such as Professional Learning Communities, which involve time built into the school day during which teachers can work on curriculum, instruction and assessments together, Cook said.
The school also made progress on increased social-emotional learning encompassing student wellness, attendance, the transition from middle to high school, and equity and inclusion in the school culture.
“The school-wide focus on the social and emotional well-being of all students and teachers, that’s outstanding,” she said.
Pasquarello also noted that NEASC commended “the competency of the principal’s leadership as well as other strong leaders within the building.”
