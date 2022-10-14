After conducting listening sessions this past spring on how Gloucester should spend $23 million in COVID-19 Local Fiscal Recovery Funds, Mayor Greg Verga recently told the City Council that more than half of it, 65%, should go to fix the city’s aging infrastructure.
In a report to the council dated Oct. 6, Verga said the city plans to allocate $10 million of the American Rescue Plan Act money to upgrade the city’s wastewater treatment plant, which lacks secondary sewage treatment, while putting $3 million to work to address crumbling roads in America’s oldest seaport.
“The first strategic investment of funds will be in the city’s infrastructure in response to several critical issues within the community,” Verga wrote in his Mayor’s Report. “I have consistently said that the funds would be directed to projects that do the most good, for the most amount of people, over the most amount of time. The infrastructure challenges currently facing the city have been neglected for far too long and this is an opportunity to invest in our future.”
Verga released a statement Thursday detailing his “first major investment” of the money, and his general plan for it.
To figure out how to spend the money, Verga convened a listening group in the spring that found one of residents’ most prominent concerns was a lack of affordable housing.
In a report issued this summer by the city’s COVID-19 Local Fiscal Recovery Funds Listening Group, a third of the 60 residents who spoke during five listening sessions said the money should go to rental assistance and housing production, citing concerns about the impact the cost of housing has on workers. The group also got feedback online. Several speakers recommended up to 20% of the funds be allocated to address housing affordability, according to a 54-page report with comments from residents on how the one-time windfall should be spent. (You can find the report and public submissions at https://arpa.gloucester-ma.gov/)
Verga said that after reviewing the group’s report and the community’s requests, he decided to allocate the money to the following categories:
- Infrastructure.
- Housing.
- Economic development.
- Public health.
- Community initiatives.
- Parks and open space.
- Arts and culture.
- General government/revenue recovery.
“I am so appreciative of all of the hard work and dedication of the COVID Local Fiscal Recovery Funds Listening Group and to all of the residents and organizations for participating in this important dialogue,” said Verga in the statement. “This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, and I want to be sure we are using this funding to positively impact our residents for years to come.”
Carl Gustin, chair of the listening group, said in an interview: “The panel is pleased we were able to participate in the process.” He said the panel believes there was good participation in the listening sessions and through the online submission process. “We were pleased we were able to provide the mayor input which seems to have informed their thinking.”
City Councilor at-Large Tony Gross, a member of the group, said infrastructure as a priority is a wise choice.
“It has long-term benefits for the citizens and I think it was a good first choice,” said Gross, who was looking forward to seeing how the administration was going to spend the remaining $10 million.
Verga’s statement does not state how much will be dedicated to each category.
“It is time to stop kicking the can down the road and start the work on our wastewater treatment plant,” Verga said. “We can’t invest significantly in other areas until we have an adequate wastewater treatment plant; this investment is a necessary first step. I want to do the most good for the most people over the most time, and this project does just that.”
The city says the $3 million investment builds on Verga’s commitment to improving the city’s roads. He significantly increased Public Works’ fiscal 2023 paving budget and set aside free cash last year for road work.
“The current economic landscape and post-COVID society have highlighted the need to invest in affordable housing, parks and recreation, and public health,” the statement said. Verga plans to allocate the money to support several projects and initiatives in these areas with more information to be announced in the coming weeks.
“This is an exciting opportunity and gives us the ability to have a real impact on our community,” Verga said. “This framework gives a good idea of our investment plan for this funding, and I look forward to continuing our work.”