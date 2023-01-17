Injured DJ’s dad heartened by son’s recovery

Bernie MacDonald, the father of injured DJ Scott MacDonald, is expressing gratitude for the groundswell of support in Gloucester for his boy.
The younger MacDonald suffered spinal and brain injuries in a scooter accident in a remote part of Jamaica sometime Jan. 9.
Scott’s father, Bernie, said his son has always been the kind of person who has appealed to anyone who meets him. The longtime Gloucester resident is not surprised so many people on Cape Ann have rushed to support Scott.
“He’s a typical kid,” said the elder Macdonald. “He’s my only son. Everything he has done has been great. Ever since he was young kid, he had a knack.”
Scott MacDonald has worked as a disc jockey for years, starting when he was 14.
MacDonald was heavily sedated due to his injuries, according to close friend Joey Ciaramitaro, the creator of the Good Morning Gloucester blog, state Senate Minority Leader Bruce Tarr, R-Gloucester, and U.S. Rep. Seth Moulton’s deputy chief of staff Neesha Suarez.
Ciaramitaro said MacDonald was in a hospital in the coastal town of Savanna-la-Mar, the capital of Westmoreland Parish on the southern coast of the western end of the island. The disc jockey was flown on a medical charter flight to Miami on Sunday night where he is now in Jackson Memorial Hospital.
According to a post on the Good Morning Gloucester blog, the cost for the medical flight from Jamaica to Miami totaled $23,000, with the cost of a similar flight to Boston adding up to $45,000.
With the hashtag #prayersforscottie, the post, also carried on Better Together for Cape Ann Inc’.s Facebook page, described MacDonald’s status and a fund set up at Cape Ann Savings Bank to help the family.
Bernie MacDonald said it is a relief for him to see his son back on American soil.
“That place is not a good place,” he said, pointing to the area where his son was injured. "It is a very rough place. It’s like Beirut, Lebanon.”
The elder MacDonald said the support for his son has been overwhelming.
“Everybody has gone all out on this thing,” he said. “Scottie has done a lot for a lot of people,” he said. “He’s given his time as a DJ for people in need. If you knew him, you’d be a friend for life.”
On Monday, the Better Together Venmo account had reportedly raised $35,000 for MacDonald.
People have been giving.
“I knew he was popular,” said Bernie MacDonald. “But I didn’t know he was this popular.”
Checks payable to MacDonald’s aunt, Teresa Bunker, with Scott MacDonald’s name in the memo line can be sent to Cape Ann Savings Bank, 109 Main St. Gloucester, MA 01930.
Stephen Hagan can be reached at 978-675-2708 or at shagan@northofboston.com. Reporter Ethan Forman contributed to this story.