Newburyport-based Institution for Savings has made a charitable donation of $1 million to Sawyer Free 2025, the philanthropic capital campaign for the renovation, modernization and expansion of Sawyer Free Library on Dale Avenue.
The Institution for Savings’ donation represents the largest single corporate gift to the Sawyer Free 2025 campaign to date.
“This is such an important project for the city of Gloucester, the residents, the schools and the many non-profit organizations who have partnerships with the library,” said Institution for Savings President and CEO Michael Jones, in a prepared statement.
“This project, when completed,” Jones said, “will establish the library as a state-of-the-art hub for innovation, history, learning, arts and culture — right in the heart of Gloucester. We are thrilled and honored to partner with the Sawyer Library Foundation on this initiative and we graciously challenge others in the community to step up and help make this vital project a reality for the people of Gloucester.”
Word of this donation follows announcements of support for the library renovation and expansion project in recent weeks, including BankGloucester’s donation of $250,000 to the capital campaign, and MassDevelopment and the Massachusetts Cultural Council’s grant of $200,000 to Sawyer Free 2025, one of 94 capital grants from the organizations’ fiscal year Cultural Facilities Fund.
The Sawyer Free 2025 project’s total cost is $28 million, a sum which factors in inflation costs through completion in 2025. The Sawyer Library Foundation, the campaign's fundraising arm, has already attracted more than $14.3 million in pledged donations and grant awards. A provisional award of $9.3 million from the Massachusetts Board of Library Commissioners accounts for just over a third of the project’s cost.
The project will preserve the original exterior of the library's existing main building, which will house a fully redesigned interior, and will double the size of the library’s footprint with a 15,000-square foot addition.
The new facility will feature a sound studio, a film studio, a digital tech lab and a 110-seat community meeting space. It’s expected the addition will result in a 25% increase in annual visitors, a 25% increase in the number of public programs offered each month by the library and a 50% increase in the number of programs hosted at the library by its many partner agencies.
“The Institution for Savings’ goal of raising standards of living and advancing quality of life in the communities it serves is clearly evidenced by this astounding show of generosity,” said Barry Weiner, a retired attorney and the campaign chair for Sawyer Free 2025. “The bank’s commitment to exemplary corporate citizenship and social-mindedness is a powerful endorsement of our vision to fund this once-in-a-lifetime investment in a vital community resource. By giving back so unsparingly to the people who live here and by supporting growth for generations to come, the Institution for Savings has provided a huge tailwind for this philanthropic campaign. We urge our fellow citizens of Gloucester as well as residents across Cape Ann to be guided by this show of support and rise to this occasion with donations both big and small.”
Dating to 1820, the Institution for Savings is the largest mutual savings bank in Massachusetts. On Cape Ann, it has branches at 4 Parker St. in Gloucester, and 37 King St. in Rockport. The donation was made possible by the Institution for Savings Charitable Foundation.