NEWBURYPORT — A bonded bronze sculpture picked for the Best in Show award at the Newburyport Art Association’s Winter Juried Show opening Friday was among the “solid work with interesting surprises” chosen by the show juror.
Nancy Wynn, chair of the visual arts department at Merrimack College in North Andover, reviewed more than 150 works and chose Brad Matthews’ “I_M_Migrant” as Best in Show.
In her remarks about the entries, Wynn wrote, “I enjoyed the unexpected nature of some of the materials, compositions, and ways of seeing our world — especially over this past year. Artists created, witnessed, and captured many reflective, thoughtful and inspirational moments. Moreover, some artists chose to push their processes, while staying safe and exploring relevant cultural content.”
The show opened Jan. 22, in the first-floor galleries of the association at 65 Water St. Works by Cape Ann artists are included in the exhibition..
Other award winners in Part 1 of this show are:
Best in Conceptual Relevance: “A Walk to the Doghouse,” an acrylic by Jenny Pivor.
Best in Unique Application of Materials: “Micro/Macro” by Cassie Doyon, a work of Murrini glass, Italian smalti, copper and tinted resin on styrene substrate “inspired by a photograph of a beetle’s foot under a microscope,” which Doyon said “reflects my fascination with the miniature worlds within our larger world.”
Best in Mixed Media: “Village Lights 2,” an encaustic monoprint collage by Ann Mckee.
Best in Acrylic: “Vespers #9” by Cara Gonier.
Best in Photography: “Burano Blue” by Susan Spellman.
Best in Printmaking: “Do Not Let the Flames Consume You” by Susan Jaworski Stranc.
Best in Digital Art: “Beyond the Trees” by Dido Nydick.
Best in Sculpture: “Sausalito Singing Dog,” a resin work with bronze patina by Jeffrey Briggs.
The show will run through Feb. 20 and all artwork is for sale. For increased accessibility, the exhibition and sale is also be available online at www.newburyportart.org.
Masks are required of all NAA visitors and staff, and social distancing will be maintained throughout the galleries with capacity limited to eight visitors at a time until state capacity restrictions are lifted.
Gallery hours are Wednesday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, 1 to 5 p.m. For patrons who require additional accommodations, private visits can be arranged on Tuesdays by appointment when the gallery is closed to the general public. Visit newburyportart.org or email naa@newburyport.org for more information.
Selected artists for this show are: John Abisamra, Kristen Anderson, Jeremy Barnard, Barry Berman, Jeffrey Briggs, Lindley Briggs, Barbara Brissenden, Stephen Carr, Donna Caselden, Michele Champion, Sandra Chase Morrissey, Lisa Clark, Francisco Colom, Peter Concannon, Amy Conly, Nick Corvinus, Rosalie Cuticchia, Sam Davis, Sara Demrow Dent, Cassie Doyon, Sarah Dugan, Cheryl Dyment, Ronald Emmerling, C. Peter Erickson, Wolfgang Ertl, Karen Fitzgerald, Diane Francis, Diane Germano and Cara Gonier.
Also: Justin Gordon, Joseph Gray, Dale Greene Partis, Law Hamilton, Jacqueline Harrington, Ann Harter, Pamela Hartman, Kate Higley, Al Hiltz, Tricia Jones, Heather Karp, Stephen Levin, Madeleine Lord, Trevor Marshall, Carmela Martin, Claudia Mathews, Bradford Matthews, John McCarthy, Ann McKee, Judith Menihane, Tracy Meola, Judy Miller Bailey, Skip Montello, June Munro, Barbara Nachmias-Kedesdy, William Nourse, Dido Nydick, Paul Osborne, Suzanne Papin, Melissa Partridge, Stacia Pathiakis, Robert Pecchia, Thomas Philbrook, Jenny Pivor, Corey Prince, Tina Rawson, Owen Reynolds, Chris Robinson, Marie Sapienza, Judith Schneider, Leslie Scott-Lysan, Janet Seeger, Debbie Shirley, Adrienne Silversmith, Peter Spampinato, Susan Spellman, Karin Stanley, Jane Stivaletta, David Stone, Susan Stranc, Kate Sullivan and Carol Whalen.
