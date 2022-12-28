ROCKPORT — The question of whether or not charges might be filed against the driver of a passing box truck who fatally injured a Rockport woman back in September is still being considered by law enforcement agencies.
The woman, Virginia “Ginny” Hale, 98½, was struck when the truck allegedly hit her by Cumberland Farms on Railroad Avenue.
At the time, police said the driver of the box truck was cooperative with police.
Carrie Kimball, a spokeswoman for the Essex County District Attorney’s Office, said, so far, charges have not been filed against the driver of the box truck.
“As far as I know, it’s still under investigation,” Kimball said on Wednesday.
Kimball said motor vehicle investigations are conducted by local police departments, in conjunction with the Massachusetts State Police Collision Analysis Reconstruction Section (CARS).
“We play a role in that when they make their findings,” said Kimball. “We review the findings and determine if charges are warranted.”
According to Massachusetts State Police Trooper Brandon Doherty, “A crash on a local roadway would typically fall under the responsibility of the local (police department), in this case, Rockport.”
“The (Massachusetts State Police) commonly will provide auxiliary support, commonly in the form of our Accident Reconstruction Section or Crime Scene Services, however evidence and data gathered are then provided to the responsible agency to add to their investigation,” said Doherty.
But a call to Rockport Police on Tuesday referred any questions about the accident back to Massachusetts State Police.
Kimball said her office will not identify the driver of the box truck, unless the driver is eventually charged with a crime.
“Investigations take however long they’ll take,” she said. “Sometimes they take up to a year.”
The ‘Queen of Rockport’
Virginia “Ginny” Hale was known as the “Queen of Rockport.”
According to her daughter, Betsy Hale, her mother was a daily walker, going out in the mornings and later afternoon and walking the streets in Rockport for miles.
“She would greet people along the way and visit local shops,” said Betsy Hale. “She was a positive, loving fashionista. She always dressed up, did her makeup and did her hair to go out.”
The Hales live near Five Corners section of Rockport. They heard the sirens and helicopters after the accident but did not realize at first it involved Virginia Hale.
She was originally transported to Evan’s Field for a medivac to a medical facility but was eventually taken to Addison-Gilbert Hospital instead, according to John Guilfoil of John Guilfoil Public Relations.
Rockport Police and Gloucester Fire and Rescue responded to the scene of the accident.
Guilfoil said at the time the driver was being cooperative with law enforcement.
Ginny sightings
A lifelong resident of Rockport, Ginny and her sister, daughters of Swedish immigrants, were brought up by family after their mother died.
Photos from the 1930s show Ginny wearing suits and gloves when she hopped the train to Boston – she never drove – where she was an office worker.
“She always dressed to the nines,” Betsy Hale said. Many in Rockport alluded to “Ginny sightings,” that described her outfits. Betsy Hale said she thrived on the compliments and she devoured fashion magazines.
Ginny loved Bearskin Neck and its shopkeepers. She frequented Roy Moore’s Fish Shack and the Rockport House of Pizza, where she often ate breakfast.
More than 450 people, writing on the “Rockport Stuff” Facebook page, cited Ginny Hale’s beauty, wit and charm.
Several women mentioned “I want to be Ginny when I grow up” and many wrote of how she was inspiration for being kind, getting to the gym and aging gracefully.
Stephen Hagan can be reached at 978-675-2708 or at shagan@northofboston.com. Material from staff writers Andrea Holbrook and Michael Cronin was used in this report.