MANCHESTER — An investigation into possible threats made against the Manchester Essex Regional Middle High School has been determined that there was never any treat made against the school or school community, local police and school officials say.
The investigation, made by police and school officials working together, determined that a generic, non-threatening comment was made by a student about criminals targeting large groups of assembled people, according a update distributed jointly by Superintendent Pamela Beaudoin, Manchester police Chief Todd Fitzgerald and Essex police Chief Paul Francis
The student was not making a threat and did not intend to cause concern, according to investigators.
Nonetheless, Beaudoin Fitzgerald and Francis stress that the students and parent in question who reported the matter did the right thing.
"It should be looked upon as a best case scenario that there was no threat, but we always encourage people to bring their concerns forward," Fitzgerald said. "If you see something, say something."
On Tuesday morning, School Resource Officer Andrea Locke was notified by a school parent that, at sometime over the previous week, a student was overheard making concerning and possibly threatening statements against the Manchester Essex Regional Middle High School. Consistent with the policies and procedures in place to respond to threats, high school and district administration were notified and an investigation was launched. The student who made the remarks was quickly identified.
The policies and procedures put in place to respond to and address possible threats were followed. The investigation is considered closed at this time.