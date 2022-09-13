MANCHESTER — Alleged threats made by a Manchester Essex Regional Middle High School student against the schools may have been misconstrued, according to early investigations by Manchester and Essex police.
On Tuesday morning, a parent notified School Resource Officer Andrea Locke that they overheard a student making “concerning and possibly threatening statements against the Manchester Essex Regional Middle High School,” according to a press release on the incident. The student was located shortly after and sent home. It is unclear at this time if they attended the middle or high school.
Manchester police Chief Todd Fitzgerald said the school was not locked down Tuesday, as there was never an immediate threat. At the time of publication, he said the investigation has not found any indication of credible threats made against the school. Fitzgerald likened the situation to “a game of telephone” and stated the student would most likely return to school on Wednesday.
“Detectives from Manchester and Essex are interviewing students,” he said. “I’m not sure at this point if any criminal charges will be filed at this point. The most important thing is the safety of students and faculty, so take everything very seriously until proven otherwise.”
The press release notes that out of an abundance of caution, staff, students and families may see an increased police presence at the building.
“Please know that we are here to support your children and that their safety and wellness are paramount,” MERSD Superintendent Pam Beaudoin said in a prepared statement. “By making this incident public, our intent is to reassure students, staff and families that we have procedures in place for their safety and that safety planning and training are major priorities at MERSD.”
