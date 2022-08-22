While going around the tables at the senior cookout at Stage Fort Park on Thursday, it appeared state Rep. Ann-Margaret Ferrante knew many of the 100 seniors gathered there.
“At the end of the day, when all is said and done, for me and this community, it’s about the people,” Ferrante said.
She’s a Gloucester native. Her parents came from immigrant families. She’s the only child of her father, Joseph, who worked as a fisherman until an injury forced him out of the job, and her mother, Frances, who worked in the schools’ libraries.
A 1990 graduate of Gloucester High, Ferrante faces a challenge in the upcoming Sept. 6 Democratic primary for the 5th Essex House seat she has held since 2009 from the chair of the Rockport Democratic Town Committee D. Nathaniel Mulcahy.
She has her supporters. Helene Nicholson, who was at the cookout, said of Ferrante: “I think she brings the things to Gloucester like the waterfront and she works well with other candidates even though (Senate Minority Leader) Bruce Tarr is a Republican, you know, she works well across the aisles, which I like, and she’s a fair player. She’s honest.”
Ferrante talks about how she was fortunate to be admitted to Tufts University where she studied economics and international relations.
About the time she was getting ready to graduate, her father suffered a head injury and could no longer fish anymore. She came home to help her family.
Her father’s injury turned out to be a blessing in disguise. In 1994, a few months after his accident, the fishing vessel Italian Gold sank.
“That’s the boat my father would have been on. All four men were lost at sea,” Ferrante said. Her father asked her to promise him she would help those crew members’ families.
So, she went to work as a legislative aide with Tarr, a former state representative who at the time had just won his state Senate seat.
“I very quickly saw the abuses, the legal abuses that the U.S. government was putting on our fishermen and decided I wasn’t going to get a Ph.D. in economics, I was going to go to law school,” Ferrante said.
She went to Suffolk University Law School, became an attorney, and represented fishermen for the next decade.
“I think I had a special background at that time because I understood the mechanics of the fishing industry because I was born into a fishing family,” she said.
In 2008, as the recession hit, she felt she could do more for the community as an elected official. So she challenged a 14-year incumbent and fellow Democrat Anthony Verga.
It took gumption, she said, to challenge someone she called a friend.
“It was just one of those periods of time where people were questioning whether or not we should move forward on marriage equality. The incumbent and I had different views on marriage equality at the time,” Ferrante said.
Ferrante has since won the backing of Tony Verga’s son, Gloucester Mayor Greg Verga.
“In the eight months I’ve been in office she’s been a huge help,” he said. “The work she’s done to bring home the bacon to Gloucester and Cape Ann in general, it’s very evident that she works hard for us. and she’s just always there, a phone call away.”
Ferrante said her position on Beacon Hill means “that Cape Ann has a seat at the table for every major policy decision and every major budgetary decision. I’m a firm believer that the budget is the implementation of policy. So it’s great to have a lot of different ideas in how the world should be, but if you can’t pay for those ideas then they are just pipe dreams.”
Ferrante said besides being an advocate for the fishing industry, she’s an advocate for bringing in other industries to the seaport. She said a decade ago, she got laughed at when she wanted to bring marine biotechnology to Gloucester.
“But being the vice chair of Ways and Means gave me an ability to direct dollars to GMGI. and now we have the Gloucester Marine Genomics Institute … We have the Gloucester Biotechnology Academy,” which she said is providing an opportunity for a good paying jobs in biotech for those who do not plan to go to college.
“There’s still a lot of work to do,” Ferrante said about why she wants to run again. “One is I have the experience in the Legislature. I have a position in the Legislature that allows me to work through this post-COVID economy and it’s different.” She said it’s important to have a seat at the table to help reshape that economy amid concerns she heard from seniors at the cookout about inflation, high gas prices and housing costs.
She’s also concerned about the Supreme Court’s decision overturning Roe v. Wade. Ferrante said states are going to serve as a check on the Supreme Court with such decisions moving forward.
