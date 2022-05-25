Gloucester's leaders shared messages of support with residents of this seaside community in the wake of Tuesday's school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, during which authorities say an 18-year-old gunman shot and killed 19 students and two teachers while wounding several others.
“It is devastating to hear about the school shooting in Uvalde that took place yesterday,” Superintendent Ben Lummis said Wednesday in an email to families and staff. “Our hearts go out to the students, families, school staff, and the community in Uvalde, and especially the family members of the students and staff who were killed.”
“It’s one too many,” said Mayor Greg Verga in an interview, lamenting another mass shooting in a school. “After listening to President Biden sort of talking about what’s gone on over the last few years it makes it hit home — the epidemic we have with gun violence and the number of mass shootings we have, where other countries don’t necessarily have this type of, this quantity. And, quite frankly, I’m getting sick of hearing about thoughts and prayers. While thoughts and prayers can be comforting, they have done nothing to cut back on these occurrences. It’s insane. It’s really insane.”
The City Council held a moment of silence for the victims at the start of its meeting Tuesday night.
Lummis wrote that counselors, social workers and psychologists are available to provide support to students, staff, parents or guardians, inviting those in the Gloucester schools community to reach out to school staff, including members of the administrative team, for support.
Police Chief Ed Conley announced that officers would be present at the city’s schools , though this was not in response to any particular threat, rather as a precaution “to help greet students, teachers, staff and parents during this difficult time.”
Lummis said the additional police presence at the schools would be for the remainder of the week.
“The goal of the police department’s support over the next few days is to be a friendly, reassuring presence for students, families, and staff while also remaining vigilant,” the schools’ leader said.
Lummis said in his letter the safety is a high priority.
“Like many of you,” he wrote, “I worry about the frequency of these events across our country, and understand the anxiety that many of our students, staff and families may be experiencing.”
“Our team works with the Gloucester Police Department and emergency responders to monitor potential threats. School staff get annual training, practice safety drills, and we update our emergency procedures as local law enforcement officials learn more about responding to these types of situations,” the superintendent continued.
Lummis added that given students’ access to technology, many will have likely seen what unfolded in Uvalde, and it’s likely to be a topic discussed by families in the coming days. His email provided a few links for families as they process what happened, among them information from the National Association of School Psychologists at www.nasponline.org.
“Gloucester is a community where our families have experienced no shortage of tragedy and challenge over the years and across generations," Lummis wrote. "It is likely that this type of event will bring up emotions in families among us who have experienced the sadness of a loved one dying unexpectedly. Please reach out to those in your life who may be sad or suffering and offer an ear, a shoulder to cry on, or a hug. In times like this, it is our connections with each other and our children that pull us together and pull us through."