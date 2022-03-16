You know it’s almost spring when golfers begin dotting the greens at Cape Ann Golf Club in Essex.
While the public course is open year-round as long as there is no snow on ground, business has picked up this week with the sunny, warmer weather, said the club’s Dina Ward on Wednesday afternoon.
Temperatures are expected to be in the 50s through the weekend (Please see the extended forecast, Page 16).
Tee times for Friday are already booked from 6:20 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday has some openings, and Sunday was filling up fast, Ward said.
The greens are open to walkers only; carts won’t be allowed until the course grounds dry out more.
“It’s looking good,” Ward said.