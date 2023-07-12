Meet the Pop Art Rabbi Yitzchok Moully

Chabad Jewish Center, 37 Main St., in Gloucester will hostan interactive art installation with Pop Art Rabbi Yitzchok Moully on Sunday, July 16, from 1 to 3 p.m. An example of his artwork is pictured.

 Courtesy photo

Chabad Jewish Center at 37 Main St. in Gloucester will be holding an interactive art installation with the Pop Art Rabbi – Yitzchok Moully — this Sunday, July 16, from 1 to 3 p.m.

Attendees can meet the artist as he showcases his world renowned and highly acclaimed art. In addition, those who attend may interact with his masterpiece, “Overflowing Blessings.”

“Overflowing Blessings” is a public art sculpture celebrating our collective gratitude. Inviting the community to engage and “pour” their gratitude over the sculpture creates a visual celebration of our collective gratitude.

“Yitzchok Moully is a conceptual artist whose work explores the intersection of spirituality and the material world we live in,” according to his biography online. “Having grown up in Melbourne, Australia, with a few formative years in Hasidic Brooklyn, Moully brings together the disparate colorful worlds of his hippie upbringing and Hasidic culture, resulting in a unique palette of colors and ideas.”

The installation will remain on display at Chabad Jewish Center for the season. RSVP appreciated at Chabadcapeann.com/art.

