Chabad Jewish Center at 37 Main St. in Gloucester will be holding an interactive art installation with the Pop Art Rabbi – Yitzchok Moully — this Sunday, July 16, from 1 to 3 p.m.
Attendees can meet the artist as he showcases his world renowned and highly acclaimed art. In addition, those who attend may interact with his masterpiece, “Overflowing Blessings.”
“Overflowing Blessings” is a public art sculpture celebrating our collective gratitude. Inviting the community to engage and “pour” their gratitude over the sculpture creates a visual celebration of our collective gratitude.
“Yitzchok Moully is a conceptual artist whose work explores the intersection of spirituality and the material world we live in,” according to his biography online. “Having grown up in Melbourne, Australia, with a few formative years in Hasidic Brooklyn, Moully brings together the disparate colorful worlds of his hippie upbringing and Hasidic culture, resulting in a unique palette of colors and ideas.”
The installation will remain on display at Chabad Jewish Center for the season. RSVP appreciated at Chabadcapeann.com/art.