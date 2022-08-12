Gloucester District Court Judge Michael Patten ordered a Swampscott man held on $15,000 bail Friday after he was arrested Wednesday and charged with a fourth offense for drunken driving.
During a 12:30 p.m. video conference on Friday, Aug. 12, the judge ordered John A. Desantis, 60, of Swampscott, held at Middleton Jail on $15,000 bail. Should he make bail, terms of his release included the wearing of a GPS monitoring device and the use of a SCRAM (Secure Continuous Remote Alcohol Monitoring) remote device, according to information provided by the court clerk’s office.
Police say in their reports that Desantis allegedly hit and damaged the rear of a parked BMW on Eastern Avenue, then drove off around 5:12 p.m. Wednesday.
A short while later, police said they located the car involved in crash — described in reports as a green 2004 Lincoln LS with Massachusetts plates that was reported to have damage to its front right side — on Prospect Street and stopped it. Police said Desantis, who refused to participate in field sobriety tests or take an alcohol breath test — was driving.
Desantis also faces charges of leaving the scene of property damage and negligent driving in addition to the charge of operating under the influence of liquor, fourth or greater offense.
If convicted, the fourth drunken driving offense carries, among other penalties, 2 1/2 to five years in state prison or jail time of 2 to 2 1/2 years; a fine of between $1,500 and $25,000; and a license revocation for 10 years, according to court documents.
The judge set a pretrial hearing in the case for Sept. 23.