After a Wingaersheek Road resident complained that a couple was driving their ATVs where he thought they shouldn’t, a judge determined that the couple was free to motor onward.
The state Appeals Court affirmed a Superior Court judgment that John and Bonita O’Brien of 8 Sand Dollar Circle, represented by local attorney Meredith Fine, could continue to drive their ATVs on an easement that connects Wingaersheek Road to Coffins Beach.
“The court concludes that the O’Briens’ operation of ATVs over the right of way constitutes neither an overburdening of the easement nor a nuisance, as the term is defined in the law,” the justices wrote.
The justices stated that the length of the easement — 450 feet long — may be too long of a distance to walk for some people and an ATV to transport people and equipment to the beach is a “reasonably necessary use.”
Plaintiff Philip Mazzola’s attorney Bill Sheehan declined to comment, noting that “the decision is what the decision is. We don’t agree with it but that’s the decision.” Sheehan had appealed after hearing that the court had sided with the O’Briens, but the court affirmed the original decision.
The defendants, however, feel differently.
“I’m delighted that the O’Briens can continue to use this path as they have for nearly 60 years,” Fine wrote in an email to the Times. “I’m also pleased that the courts stood up for private property rights that are under attack up and down the coast.”
Overburdening and damaging?
Prior to the judge’s decision, Mazzola argued in court that the scope of the easement is limited to pedestrian traffic which would prohibit the O’Briens from driving ATVs on it.
Mazzola added that by driving their vehicles onto the land, the O’Briens were overburdening the easement and creating a nuisance.
During the discussion, Mazzola stated that O’Briens’ ATV use had increased to such an extent that it was interfering with Mazzola’s quiet enjoyment of title, damaging the sand dunes, and causing dangerous conditions on the easement.
The O’Briens begged to differ.
“The O’Briens believe, not without justification, that they have been good and respectful neighbors at all times in their use of the easement,” the Appeals Court judges’ summary read.
From the beginning
In 1960, the court document reads, Bengt Eriksson bought two parcels of land that he then divided even further into individual lots.
In 1994, the Mazzolas purchased the lot with a deed that stated that the premises were conveyed subject to a 15 feet wide easement “for the benefit of all persons at any time owning or leasing any part of the remaining land of the grantor, or being lawfully invited to any part of the said land, to pass and repass to and from the beach area, and for all other purposes for which right of ways are customarily used.”
When the O’Briens acquired their lot in 1978, their deed read that they had the right to use the easement through Mazzola’s lot.
Former neighbor Sam Nigro testified that when he used to ride his ATV through the easement, no one had ever complained to him about his use of the vehicle on the right of way.
Sometime in 2013 or 2014, as the court findings read, Mazzola asked the O’Briens and three other neighbors to stop driving their ATVs over the easement as he believed people should only travel on foot. While two stopped driving, the O’Briens and neighbor Mike Carpenter did not.
In 2016, Mazzola sent a cease-and-desist letter to Carpenter, explaining that he should no longer drive his ATV over the path. Carpenter stopped driving after he received the letter.
The O’Briens, however, did not stop.
Pillared, then unposted
In May 2016, the Mazzolas hired a contractor to come and install two concrete pillars at the point on the easement where the gravel driveway portion meets the sandy path without any communication with the neighbors. The positioning of the pillars allowed for carts to go by, but not ATVs.
They also installed surveillance cameras to capture activity on the right of way.
Shortly after they were installed, the O’Briens dug up the pillars.
After a back and forth discussion between the two families about the use of the easement, the Mazzolas filed a cease-and-desist letter demanding that the O’Briens stop driving ATVs over the easement.
With no reply from the O’Briens, the Mazzolas filed a lawsuit against the ATV users in fall of 2016. Mazzola noted that the O’Briens’ removal of the pillars was the spur of the litigation.
For a full year, conflict continued between the two families, and in fall of 2017, the Mazzolas obtained an injunction prohibiting the O’Briens from driving ATVs over the easement. Since then, the O’Briens have complied fully with the injunction.
On Feb. 21, 2020, Superior Court Judge David Deakin determined that the O’Briens could continue riding their ATV on the easement and that the injunction imposed in the case in 2017 be vacated.
