After Gloucester’s legal team filed for a summary of judgment, a judge has set a hearing date to discuss the lawsuit regarding the planned elementary school at 11 Webster St.
Essex County Superior Court in Newburyport has scheduled a hearing via Zoom on July 15 at 12:30 p.m. for a lawsuit filed by a group of Gloucester residents against the Massachusetts School Building Authority, the state Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs and the city over construction of the elementary school on the site of Mattos Field at 11 Webster St.
The city has filed a motion to expedite the hearing.
“The whole thing goes before the judge and they set the date for July 15 where they are going to review it and hear the case,” School Committee Chairman Jonathan Pope said on June 9.
Members of the public can listen to the hearing by calling the court’s public access line at 866-775-1288. Once dialed, callers will need to use the participation code 7856235#.
School Committeeman Joel Favazza, who is an attorney, said a ruling is not expected on the day of the hearing.
“Although not impossible, it is highly unlikely that the judge will do what is ruling from the bench,” he said Wednesday night. “There is a very small chance that July 15 is the answer.”
Most likely, he explained, the judge will take the case under advisement, discuss it with his clerks, and review what has been filed in light of the oral arguments both sides make.
A written order will then be sent in the weeks following the hearing.
“Don’t think that on July 16th we are going to have an answer,” Favazza said.
Still in limbo
As it awaits the court date, the city is in limbo regarding reimbursement from the Massachusetts School Building Authority. The authority has notified the city it will not cover any costs related to the school project while the project is the subject of an active lawsuit.
The MSBA had agreed to reimburse a maximum of $26.9 million of the project’s cost, which was set at $66.7 million. With this state aid, the city and residents would be left to pay the remaining $39.8 million.
The city has already approved a loan order to cover the full costs to support the school’s design, site work, and construction and outfitting.
Once the school district is able to provide the MSBA with a statement confirming that the project is not the subject of any pending litigation, the MSBA will sign a project funding agreement with the city.
But until then, “the MSBA will not provide reimbursement for any project costs incurred during the feasibility study and schematic design phases of the project without an executed project funding agreement between the city and the MSBA,” MSBA Executive Director John K. McCarthy wrote.
To remain eligible for the MSBA grant, McCarthy’s letter said the city must proceed with the design and construction of the school facility as approved by the MSBA’s Board of Directors, be within the limits of the total project budget, and not seek reimbursement from the MSBA for any costs beyond those incurred for the feasibility study and schematic design phases of the project unless and until the city enters into a project funding agreement with the MSBA.
McCarthy noted that the MSBA will not fund any costs that relate to the “re-design, re-sequencing, or revision of project plans, specifications, and design submittals.”
The MSBA also will not participate in any costs related to or resulting from the pending litigation.
