ROCKPORT — A federal judge has dismissed all nine civil rights charges brought against the town by the Back Beach Neighbors Committee.
Last year, the court outright dismissed seven of the counts based on their legally flimsy accusations. One such count claimed “Back Beach has been treated differently from other public beaches in Rockport and that scuba diving has been treated differently from other commercial activity at Back Beach.” Another claimed the town failed “to use its rights...to mitigate the harms posed by the divers,” fostering an environment where divers privately nuisance members of the committee.
The court allowed the petitioners, represented by lawyer Michael Walsh, to present evidence for the remaining two claims. Count III alleges “in violation of state constitutional law, the town of Rockport has illegally conveyed special benefits or privileges upon divers.” Count IX claims town officials have violated the committee’s First Amendment privileges by engaging in a “pattern of official harassment and retaliation” in regards to the original complaint filed in July 2020.
A decision published May 27 struck down these last remaining counts.
“Although the committee argued orally in opposition to the town’s motion for summary judgment, it failed to file written pleadings in a timely manner, despite being given the opportunity to do so,” writes U.S. Magistrate Judge Judith {span}Dein{/span}.
Dein denied that the town gave special benefits to scuba divers at Back Beach, based on the evidence presented.
“Scuba divers must follow the same permit process available to all other commercial groups seeking to use the public beaches and parks in the town,” she wrote, and they are similarly not charged a fee for the permit or application...The record also establishes that the police took steps to enforce applicable rules and regulations against scuba divers and responded to the committee members complaints.”
Dein was also unconvinced by the multiple incidents presented by the neighbors that purportedly showed retaliation by town officials. They claimed three residents linked to town government had violated their First Amendment rights by posting “All Are Welcome in Rockport, Including Divers” lawn signs on their property. These residents included a Beautification Committee volunteer member, an Insurance Committee volunteer member and a seasonal employee of the Rockport Transfer Station. The court found the committee members were exercising their free speech outside their town roles.
One member felt singled out by the town when the DPW asked them to remove granite posts they had installed on public property. Another felt similarly after receiving a parking ticket. Members were also perturbed that a musician was allowed to perform a parody of “This Land is Your Land” (“Back Beach Is Your Beach”) at the town-owned gazebo on Beach Street.
“The record supports the conclusion that the town’s conduct would have been the same even absent the committee members’ protected actions,” Dein wrote.
“The undisputed facts establish that the town’s actions were justified, consistent with the applicable law and unrelated to the committee members’ states or views regarding the scuba divers.”
The Back Beach Neighbors Committee is still suing the town in Land Court over what they believe is their rightful ownership of Back Beach.
