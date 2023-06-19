GLOUCESTER — It was a day of joy at the third annual Gloucester Juneteenth Festival Sunday.
A crowd of locals and visitors alike gathered outside of City Hall, the Sawyer Free Library and the Cape Ann Museum to watch trapeze artists, listen to poetry, enjoy good food and celebrate the power of community and Black joy that comes with Juneteenth each year.
“You see people here smiling and enjoying this day with their family, their grandparents, and it’s just a true moment to celebrate how far we’ve come together and to reflect on how far we still have to go,” said Gloucester resident Toni Waldron, who started the event and organized Sunday’s festivities.
Juneteenth commemorates June 19, 1865, the day enslaved people in Galveston, Texas, were informed of their freedom more than two years after the Emancipation Proclamation had been signed by President Abraham Lincoln.
Sunday’s event kicked off with U.S. Marine Master Sgt. Carcell DuBose and members of Gloucester High School JROTC raising the Juneteenth flag outside of City Hall, organized in partnership with the North Shore Juneteenth Association.
Denise Washington and Akili Haynes from Pop Up Poetry read aloud Frederick Douglass’ 1852 speech, “What to a slave is the fourth of July?” in tribute to the famous abolitionist author, who lived in Lynn for a time after escaping slavery in 1838 and spoke about the abolitionist movement at least once on Cape Ann.
The duo also performed original poetry, joining the New England Black Circus, a Capoeira performance and the musical group Rhythm Plus Soul in entertaining guests.
Black-owned local businesses like restaurant and food truck Butter “UR” Biscuit and clothing brand Queen Adeline were featured at the festival, which also included book readings, face painting, yoga, silk screening and other family-friendly activities.
Ayesha Thomas attends Juneteenth festivals each year and came from Boston to be at Gloucester’s celebration with her family Sunday.
“It’s great being able to expand the history to my son and being able to give him the knowledge [of Juneteenth] earlier than I was exposed to it, and also be able to find fellowship and make connections with people that I probably would have never met,” Thomas said.
The festival was organized in partnership with the Cape Ann Museum and featured other community partners including Gloucester 400+, Discover Gloucester, Suzi’s Stories, The Bookstore of Gloucester, Outside Mind, Action Inc., Backyard Growers, Dogtown Books, Sawyer Free Library, Art for Equity, Gloucester Education Foundation, Pigeon Cove Ferments, Gloucester Racial Justice Team, HomeWorks Energy, Iron Ox Farm, Rockport Music-Shalin Liu Performance Center and the Department of Children and Families Foster Care.
Plants were given out by Backyard Growers, as were 150 scoops of red velvet ice cream from Holy Cow Ice Cream Cafe. Visitors of all ages could also take home free books about Juneteenth, equality, acceptance, diversity and the ongoing fight for racial justice.
“June 19 is a chance to reflect on our history in the past, but also to think about how we can truly make a country or community more equitable,” said Simon Paddock, a member of the library’s Board of Trustees.
“It’s really gratifying to be here,” he continued. “The Sawyer Free Library plays a critical role in community building and giving people access to information in all areas, but today specifically about racial justice.”
Although not always remembered, Gloucester does have its own history with slavery. Initiatives like www.capeannslavery.org have sought to shine a light on the enslaved people who once lived and labored on Cape Ann.
Celebrating Juneteenth is one way to keep this piece of history alive, said Miranda Aisling, head of education and engagement at the Cape Ann Museum.
“Too often people think that the history of slavery is tied to the South that the North had nothing to do with it,” Aisling said.
“As our local historical institution, we want to encourage every citizen of the United States to learn about and learn from the history of enslavement, how it ended, how things have continued since then and the continuing search for justice that still needs to happen.”
As the festival continues to grow each year, founder Waldron hopes to see more people join in on the celebration.
“While the festival started in Gloucester, because that’s where I live, this is an invitation to all of the North Shore to be a part of the celebration and invite people into our community to share in its beauty, its history and its warmth,” Waldron said.
