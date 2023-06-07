A state police K9 named Kyber helped collar two men from Gloucester who now face cocaine trafficking and other charges after a trooper stopped their speeding car on the Massachusetts Turnpike early Tuesday morning, according to a press release from the Massachusetts State Police.
At 12:30 a.m., Trooper Cody Weaver, who is assigned to the State Police-Charlton Barracks, saw a black Infinity G35 sedan heading eastbound on the turnpike in Auburn “at an extremely high speed.”
Weaver pulled behind the car and clocked it going 93 mph in a 65 mph zone.
The trooper pulled the car over at mile marker 59 in Millbury.
The two men from Gloucester told the trooper they were returning from Hartford, Connecticut, where they had gone to look at a truck, even though it was late. The driver, identified as Peter Horne, 59, at first consented to a search of the car, then changed his mind, state police said.
Weaver saw the passenger, identified as Jose Agusto Baez, 31, appeared nervous and was peering into the backseat.
A query found the car was registered to a Gloucester woman, and that both men had previously been charged with narcotics offenses, state police said.
Given the men’s excuse for being on the highway in the middle of the night, Baez’s behavior, their criminal histories and the use of another person’s vehicle, the trooper “determined that there was reasonable suspicion to believe there may be narcotics in the car.
That’s where Kyber comes in.
Trooper Greg Valentine from the State Police K9 Unit and his partner, Kyber, responded to assist. Valentine deployed Kyber on sniffs of the exterior and interior of the Infiniti.
Inside, Kyber jumped into the rear seat and showed interest in a middle compartment located behind a large speaker box.
In the trunk, which was almost entirely taken up by an even larger speaker, Kyber showed interest in the area, so much so he tried to jump into the trunk several times, even though there was no room for him there because of the large speaker.
Valentine searched the area that Kyber had hit upon and found a purple drawstring bag hidden between the back seat middle compartment and the trunk.
In the bag, Valentine found suspected powder cocaine and suspected rock cocaine. The powder weighed nearly a kilo, approximately 772 grams, which is about 1.7 pounds, and the rock cocaine weighed about 202 grams, which is nearly a half of a pound.
Horne and Baez were taken to the Charlton Barracks and booked on charges of trafficking cocaine, 200 grams or more; possession with intent to distribute a Class B narcotic; and conspiracy to violate drug laws. State Police also issued a citation to Horne for speeding.
