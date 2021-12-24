Katie's Gift Shop to close at end of winter

ROCKPORT — After 41 years on the job, Cathleen Cahill, owner of Katie’s Gift Shop, is closing up shop and taking a step back from the counter.
Cahill plans on finishing out the holiday season. Everything in her Dock Square store, from the Rockport-themed apparel to the home décor to the variety of board games and toys, is currently 50% off. Once it’s time to close down for the winter, she’ll be off the job for good.
“I’ve been inundated with messages from people saying, ‘Oh, I can’t believe you’re leaving!’,” Cahill said. “I’m not going anywhere. I just won’t be here.”
During open season, Cahill has been worked behind the counter at the shop nearly seven days each week for the past four decades. She’s had employees in the past, she said, but it’s been mostly her ringing up customers day in and day out.
“During the summer, days can be 12-hour days,” she said. “I just want more time to cut back and have fun, maybe kayaking, biking and hiking.”
In addition to running Katie’s Gift Shop, Cahill owns the 3 Mt. Pleasant St. property. Currently, she’s negotiating a tentative lease with a person looking to open a new shop in Dock Square. The new leaseholder will be announced “some time in the early winter,” Cahill said.
Cahill said she hopes to “simplify her life” outside of the shop.
“I might get a part-time job,” she said, possibly in Rockport’s tourism industry. “I’ve also done substitute teaching in Rockport and Gloucester in the past.”
