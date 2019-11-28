The holiday season is a joyous, but often expensive, time of year.
The average American will spend $700 on holiday gifts and other trimmings this year, totaling more than $465 billion, according to the National Retail Federation. Such spending can compromise household budgets, making the post-holiday hangover that much more difficult.
Here are some strategies to follow to keep budgets in check:
Establish a firm limit on gift amounts. The more the merrier is a popular sentiment during the holiday season, but spending more on a gift doesn’t necessarily mean it will be better received. Many humorous, whimsical, practical or even glamorous gifts can be had for $30 or less.
Combine financial resources. If there’s a splurge in mind for a particular person on a list, find out if someone else is willing to serve as a co-gifter. For example, siblings can chip in for a gift for mom or dad if they have their sights set on something expensive.
Consider a grab bag or secret gift exchange. Families or groups of friends can opt for a grab bag this year. In such arrangements, each person brings a gift worth no more than a previously agreed on amount of money, and individuals take turns pulling gifts out of the bag. This is a great way to stay within budget and is a particularly helpful arrangement for big families.
Shop all sales. Utilize sales to your best advantage to score deals on various items. Those who plan ahead can shop off-season to help stretch a budget over the course of the year rather than over one or two months.
Include some homemade gifts. People with a talent for knitting or crocheting can create blankets or other gifts. Bakers can whip up tasty treats. The holidays are a prime time to put your unique talents to use and turn them into beloved gifts.
The holidays certainly can be expensive, but people can rein in spending with some thought and planning.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.