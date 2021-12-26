ROCKPORT — After spending the night delivering presents around the globe, Santa made a second stop in town Christmas morning.
The jolly old elf handed out bags filled with candy to children who gathered outside Spiran Hall. The venue was changed to Spiran Hall instead of Dock Square because of the rain and icy roads.
The giving out of fruit and candy continued a tradition begun 122 years ago by a local grocer.
Also on Christmas morning, volunteers delivered baskets to residents 80 and older, those who have an illness or had a death in the family, and anyone in need of some holiday cheer who had come to the attention of the Rockport Christmas Committee.