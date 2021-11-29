Hundreds gathered Sunday evening at Kent Circle to light up Gloucester’s homegrown Christmas tree.
The 40-foot tree was donated to the city by the Peek family of Magnolia when organizers ran out of time to secure one from Shelburne, Nova Scotia, Gloucester’s sister city, as has been tradition.
The tree began its growth in Gloucester as a sapling that Rick Peek brought home from West Parish Elementary School one Arbor Day more than 30 years ago. The family gave it in memory of patriarch Sandford “Sandy” Peek Sr.
Family members planned to attend the annual tree lighting event.
Also in attendance was Mrs. Claus who manned a letter-writing table, where children could make their lists for Santa and “mail” them on site.