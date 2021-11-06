On Saturday, under a clear sky and bright sun, more than 60 people gathered at Stage Fort Park to celebrate the transition of a dream of a street hockey rink to the breaking of ground for its construction.
Among the coaches, the parents and the city leaders who aided the project on its path to reality were some of the youngsters looking forward to playing on the Youth Legends Street Hockey tile rink once it is completed.
But these youngsters did more than hope for a better playing surface than the cracked tar of the basketball courts the 160- by 80-foot rink is replacing. They helped raise money for the project — the cost of which has risen from $425,000 to $485,000 due to inflation related to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Carl Ellis IV, president and founder of Youth Legends Street Hockey.
"We made tied-dyed masks," said Effie Parsons, 8. "And sold them," added Mila Parsons, 10. Both girls were in hockey uniforms, ready to play in a game elsewhere after the ceremony.
In addition to masks, the sisters and their Parsons cousins Crofton, 9, and Elliana, 13, also sold lemonade. They combined all the money they earned, $236, and donated it to the fund to build the rink.
Two other sets of siblings, Emma and Chase Brown and Emmet and Mason Gossom, also sold lemonade, together earning $200 for the rink.
Likewise, Peter Gilraine, 13, of Gloucester spent his summer mowing lawns and decided to support the building effort by donating $75.
"I feel like I must have mowed about 100 lawns, and I put 80% into this, " he said at the ceremony.
Why? he was asked.
"Mostly because of Carl, he was really nice to me when I started," said Gilraine, adding that when he began playing street hockey, he was younger than most players.
"They make it competitive and everyone gets to play," he said. "It's made me better at (ice) hockey, but I might like street hockey better. The community is amazing, and it's just so much fun."
The youngsters aren't the only ones looking forward to playing on the new rink.
"Imagine playing hockey here," said Councilor Steve LeBlanc, noting the view of the Outer Harbor from rink-side.
LeBlanc said as a kid growing up in a fishing family, he knew how to make nets, and made his own. He said and his friends traveled all over the city to play, and many of the friendships he forged playing street hockey are still strong.
"I'm looking forward to playing here," he said. "I still play with the kids in the neighborhood. I still got it, that wrist shot ... I still got it."
Ellis thanked LeBlanc, Councilor Melissa Cox, Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken, state Senate Minority Leader Bruce Tarr and others in attendance with helping the organization move the project forward.
Tarr, like LeBlanc, commented on the rink's location and how it will be a draw for teams around the North Shore and farther.
"This will no doubt be the most scenic street hockey rink in the U.S," he said to applause. "This is a great example of how Gloucester gets it done, from kids mowing grass, to councilors, to the administration."
Key investors for the $485,000 rink project include the Community Preservation Committee, J. Linzee Coolidge of the Dusky Fund, Bank Gloucester, the Gloucester Fisherman Athletic Association, and the Boston Bruins Foundation, which donated $100,000.
More than $352,000 has been raised, Ellis said, but fundraising continues, as construction costs have risen. The price for the tiles alone has climbed from $35,000 to $49,500, he said.
Donations may be made at Young Legends Street Hockey Inc.’s website, https://ylstreethockey.com/.
Also Ellis and his brother Dan, who is also involved in Youth Legends and its rink project, are running in the Happy Holidays Half MerryThon in Gloucester on Dec 5 to raise money for the project. More information on that fundraiser may be found at https://gofund.me/c9e29835
The non-profit street hockey organization started in 2004 and is dedicated to creating a competitive and fun hockey atmosphere that improves a player’s athletic ability and self-esteem on and off the rink. It hosts regular season games, mini-camps, and skills sessions, and now has Fall Skill Development Programs for youth players and a Chipmunk Learn to Play Hockey for 4- to 6-year-olds.
A ceremony in recognition of the beginning of construction for the rink will take place Saturday, Nov. 30, at noon. All are welcome to attend.
The rink is expected to be ready for play sometime in the spring.