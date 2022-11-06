MANCHESTER — The Masconomo Council 1232 Knights of Columbus, based in Manchester, has kicked off its annual coat drive.
"We are asking for fall and winter coats, new or gently worn, for infants, children, teens, women, and men," said Knight Ray McNulty. This year, the coats will be collected at both Visitation Parish churches, Sacred Heart and St John the Baptist.
In Manchester, coats can be left in the Sacred Heart garage on Burnham Lane in Manchester any time, 24/7. There will be a coat rack with a “Knights of Columbus Coat Drive” sign on it.
In Essex, coats will be collected on a rack located in the rear of St John the Baptist Church, when Mass is scheduled and the church is open.
Coats will be collected at both churches through the weekend of Thanksgiving. All coats will be donated to Beverly Bootstraps, as well as charitable organizations in Gloucester. Donations will benefit our local neighbors in need.
In 2021, more than 300 coats were donated at Sacred Heart Church, the drive's only collection point.
Those seeking more information may contact McNulty at rfmcnulty@gmail.com or 978-778-0060.