MANCHESTER — Youths are invited to enter the Knights of Columbus Free Throw Championship later this month.
The Masconomo Council 1232 Knights of Columbus is sponsoring the free contest to be held Sunday, Jan. 22, from 10 a.m to 2 p.m. at at Manchester Memorial Elementary School, 43 Lincoln St. It is open to all boys and girls who are residents of Manchester and Essex or students in the Manchester Essex Regional School District, who are 9 to 14 years old as of Jan. 1.
Time slots by age will be approximately 10 to 11:20 a.m. for 9- and 10-year-olds; 11:30 a.m. to 12:40 p.m. for 11- and 12-year-olds; and 12:50 to 2 p.m. for 13- to 14 -year-olds.
Plaques for boys and girls will be awarded to winners in each age group. The winners will then be eligible to compete in the District or Regional Championship to be held in the coming months.
Walk-in registration is available starting at 9:30 a.m. in the gym. Parents are required to sign their child’s application for consent and age verification. There is no fee to participate.
Pre-registration is encouraged by completing an entry form in advance and emailing it to Fred Newton or David Slade.
For more information, please contact Newton at fred@sovereignra.com or 508-725-7017; or Slade at davidwslade99@gmail.com or 978-767-0297.
The council first held this event 45 years ago in December 1977.