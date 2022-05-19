To be a Knight of Columbus is to “help oneself and other men to be better fathers, husbands and Catholics,” according to organization’s credo.
But that description barely scrapes the surface of what it is to be be a member of Gloucester and Rockport’s Knights of Columbus Council 215, which this Saturday, May 21, celebrates its 125th year with a grand dinner — hosted by current Grand Knight Todd Tierney — at the Gloucester Fraternity Club.
Tickets are still available for the evening, which will see Mayor Greg Verga and state Senate Minority Leader Bruce Tarr speaking from the dais, and feature the presentation of a congressional commendation from U.S. Rep. Seth Moulton, D-Salem, who unable to attend said he will be “there in spirit.”
There in person will be dozens of devoted members and supporters. One of them, Peter Brau, a former Grand Knight of Council 215, says he first discovered the Knights when he and his wife arrived in Gloucester from their hometown of Santa Cruz, California. “Santa Cruz is a coastal town about the same size as Gloucester,” he said. “When we pulled in, it was low tide and it smelled like home.”
But what made it feel like home, said Brau, was joining the Knights. “I was trying to figure out how to live as a Catholic outside the pew,” he said. The Knights are all about “Catholic action and community,” and that, he said, “is what drew me in.”
The Knights of Columbus speak of what they do as “tithing our time to God.” Time, they say, can be more valuable than money, and here on Cape Ann, they spend theirs volunteering for everything from clothing and food drives to organizing the Special Olympics, to supporting and participating in the annual St. Peter’s Fiesta, to grilling up free barbecues for Cape Ann’s challenged communities and, recently, organizing novenas for Ukraine. “We work with the St. Vincent de Paul Society, The Open Door, Action Inc. Basically, whoever or whatever needs help,” said Brau.
Which is not to say that they don’t also offer financial aid. The world’s largest Catholic fraternal service organization, the Knights of Columbus gave $1.1 billion in charitable contributions in the last 10 years. The order’s insurance program — born of the need to offer financial security to widowed mothers — has more than $60 billion of life insurance policies in force and holds the highest insurance ratings given by A. M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, and the Insurance Marketplace Standards Association.
Like so many things, necessity was the mother of the Knights of Columbus. Founded in 1882, it was organized in response to the enormous wave of immigrants — especially Irish Catholics fleeing the mid-century famine — who worked in the factories and mills of New England. It was a time of great labor unrest, and great anti-Irish bias that excluded Catholic men from joining existing labor movements. So an Irish Catholic priest, the Rev/ Michael J. McGivney, at St. Mary’s Parish in New Haven, Connecticut, took matters into his own hands and founded what would become the Knights of Columbus.
The organization was fast growing, with councils multiplying to meet the needs of struggling workers. Gloucester and Rockport formed the 215th council, hence its name. When Brau joined, the Santa Cruz native became part of what he calls the “revival” of Council 215. With more than a century of service behind it, the council needed a reboot into the 21st century, and Saturday night’s dinner is a celebration of its success, and of a proud history that goes back 1897, with the founding of Gloucester and Rockport’s Council 215.
Today, said Brau, immigrants are up against different biases. Gloucester, a predominately Catholic city, has welcomed wave after wave of Catholic immigrant communities, from Irish, Italian, and Portuguese fishing families to today’s Brazilian, Latino and Hispanic Catholics. Hard workers but low earners, their path to assimilation is often through the church, and the church, said Brau, works hand in hand with the Knights of Columbus.
“We like to think of ourselves as Father Jim’s right hand,” he says of the Rev. Jim Achadinha, pastor of the Catholic Community of Gloucester & Rockport churches. and Father Jim will be on hand Saturday night to lead the grace before the meal.
Saturday’s celebration begins with a cocktail hour from 6 to 7 p.m, followed by a buffet dinner from 7 to 8 p.m., with presentations, honors and remarks ending at 8:30 p.m., followed by live entertainment from 8:30 to 11 p.m.
The Gloucester Fraternity Club is located at 27 Webster St. in Gloucester, and tickets, $25 per person, are still available for purchase at grandknight@kofc215.com or by calling the parish offices at 978-281-4820.
Joann MacKenzie may be contacted at 978-675-2708, or jomackenzie@gloucestertimes.com.