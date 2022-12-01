The officers of the Gloucester Police Department’s Community Impact Unit have transformed its conference room into a winter wonderland.
The room has been decked with Christmas trees, inflatable reindeer and a comfy white chair as officers gear up to host a visit with Santa this Saturday.
“The day before the big tree lighting, Santa’s coming to the Community Impact Unit to see all the kids in our Kops N Kids program,” said police Lt. Jeremiah Nicastro. “We’ll have some festive treats, some festive drinks and we hope families access our photo drop, which is actually beautiful, and use it as their Christmas cards if they want.”
Santa plans to visit and sit for photographs with kids, and he also plans to answer their letters if they bring one along, on Dec. 3, from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., at 67 Middle St. in Gloucester.
This visit with Santa takes place a day before he rides a Gloucester Fire truck in rescheduled Christmas Parade on Sunday, Dec. 4. The parade kicks off at 3 p.m. at the Jodrey State Fish Pier and winds through downtown to Kent Circle for the annual Tree Lighting ceremony at 4:30 p.m.
Nicastro said everything at Saturday’s event will be free.
“We hope to see a lot of kids smiling faces,” Nicastro said.
He said children may to bring a letter to Santa with a return address “because Santa, if he has time, will write back to them,” Nicastro said.
During the event, the Gloucester High School hockey team will be helping with a toy drive.
“If people want to,” Nicastro said, “they can bring a toy, a brand-new, unopened toy. We’ll have our Community Impact Unit bus out front with the hockey team out there and they’ll be collecting toys that we will then give out to families in need.”
Nicastro stressed that families do not have to bring a toy to come and see Santa.
“Everything is free of charge. If you would like to bring a toy, great! You don’t have to,” Nicastro said.
This is the first time the Community Impact Unit has hosted Santa at its relatively new headquarters. The unit, which was formed in February 2020, moved to the space from Brown’s Mall on Main Street at the start of 2022.
The unit includes Community Impact Unit Officer Joe Parady and School Resource Officers Mike Scola and Pete Sutera. Kops N Kids also includes Ace, the Community Resource Dog, who will not be at Saturday’s event with Santa, Nicastro said.
The unit also includes Community Health Navigator Roberto “Tito” Rodriguez, who works with those battling addiction and homelessness, and a mental health clinician.
“Because the YMCA has leased our new unit our new building, this is the first time we have had the opportunity to have the space to do this,” Nicastro said of the visit with Santa. “We hope to continue this every year.”
Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Kops N Kids would visit with every elementary school class in the city because it did not have the room to do this in Brown’s Mall.
“So now, we are hoping they come to us,” Nicastro said.
Nicastro praised the space, and was thankful for the YMCA for leasing it to the unit. He said the conference room where Santa will pay a visit has become a well-used community resource.
“This conference room has hosted police trainings, Fire Department trainings, meetings at City Hall, mayor’s meetings, the Halloween meetings that we had, so this space has really become a community resource for the city and because of the space that we have, we have been able to flourish and grow our program,” Nicastro said.
