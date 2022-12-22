Thanks to various partners, including the New York-based First Responders Children’s Foundation and some generous local private donors, the police Community Impact Unit’s Kops-n-Kids program was able to help more than 70 families in need of something to put under the tree this holiday season.
Lt. Jeremiah Nicastro, who heads up the Community Impact Unit formed in February 2020, said the First Responders Children’s Foundation has supported the unit’s efforts for the past three years providing toys for children in need through Kops-n-Kids.
The foundation has also been a big supporter of the department’s Youth Anglers Program which provides an opportunity for Kops-n-Kids to take kids out on the water to fish during the summer, Nicastro said.
Nicastro said the unit was able to assist a mother of four who had been homeless and recently secured housing. The mother had no money for presents. but with the uni’ts help was able to pick out gifts for her kids.
“Tomorrow we already have two other families lined up,” Nicastro said Tuesday. The unit has been working with the nonprofit Together Gloucester Inc., to identify the needs of local families and work together to supply them.
Presents for needy families this holiday also came by way of a toy drive conducted by the Gloucester High hockey team during a recent visit by Santa to the Community Impact Unit on Middle Street on Dec. 3. Children who attended this event with Santa were given a toy, many of which were provided by the First Responders Children’s Foundation, Nicastro said.
“They have been very generous to us,” Nicastro said.
In addition, a live music event with the local band Kicked Off the Bus at Minglewood Harborside’s parking lot on Rogers Street on Dec. 12 helped fill the Community Impact Unit’s bus with additional donations of new toys.
Tonno Gloucester’s Richard and Anthony Cataruno and their family and friends also recently donated toys to Kops-n-Kids for those in need, Nicastro said.
Another generous donor for the second year in a row was Josh Hays, of Gloucester. Nicastro said he donated drones, portable speakers and other gear more geared for teens.
“We were able to help out every single family that contacted us,” Nicastro said.
In addition, every year, the unit challenges Gloucester patrolmen to help identify children in need while they are out on their beats.
“They are the ones who know families in need,” Nicastro said. This year, Officer George Carr and his wife, Renee Carr, director of adult protective services at SeniorCare Inc. in Gloucester, helped identify 30 families in need. The couple wrapped every single present and Nicastro estimated Carr personally delivered about 160 toys this year. Carr delivered the gifts to the families in the police car.
First Responders Children’s Foundation also partnered with Kids-n-Kops as part of the foundation’s Toy Express, a national holiday program that delivers toys to children in 200 cities and towns across the United States with an emphasis on families who have lost a first responder parent in the line of duty. Toys are also sent to public safety agencies and hospitals to help first responders build positive relationships with the community.
“First Responders Children’s Foundation is excited to partner with Gloucester Police Kops-n-Kids to bring holiday cheer to children and families in need,” said First Responders Children’s Foundation President and CEO Jillian Crane, in a statement. “First responders put their lives on the line every day, and we want them and their families to know how much we value their selfless service. Our annual Toy Express is one small way we can give back and help first responder agencies strengthen the bonds between them and the communities they serve.”
Ethan Forman may be contacted at 978-675-2714,or at eforman@northofboston.com.