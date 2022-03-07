Troy Kotsur has made history again for his role in the Gloucester-based movie, "CODA," and gave the city's fishing community a shoutout when doing so.
Kotsur on Sunday became the first deaf actor to win at the Film Independent Spirit Awards. He was named best supporting actor, which follows his win at the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role, the Gotham Awards, and his Oscar nomination.
In "CODA," Kotsur plays the head of a Gloucester fishing family whose daughter is torn between her dream of going to the Berklee College of Music to study singing, and remaining in the family business to act as an interpreter for her father, mother and brother who are deaf.
After thanking the audience, Kotsur spoke of the differences between Gloucester and Santa Monica, California, where the awards ceremony was held.
"My character, Frank Rossi, is really the difference between Gloucester, Massachusetts, and here in Santa Monica is that a deaf fisherman can’t afford a beer in Santa Monica; it’s expensive, you know” the deaf actor said via an interpreter onstage. “It’s really interesting to compare the two places.”
"Our community out there in Massachusetts, in Gloucester, I'm so grateful to the entire fishing community, our ship captain and the everyone in the community of Gloucester who supported 'CODA'," said Kotsur, referring to Capt. Paul Vitale and his dragger Angela & Rose.
Kotsur also thanked Cape Ann resident Sian Heder, who wrote the screenplay and directed the movie.
Kotsur was up against Colman Domingo ("Zola"), Meeko Gattuso ("Queen of Glory"), Will Patton ("Sweet Thing") and Chaske Spencer ("Wild Indian") in the category.
The actor’s win comes after he made history as the first deaf actor to win an individual Screen Actors Guild award last month and as the first deaf man to be nominated for an acting Oscar. "CODA" costar Marlee Martin, who was a presenter at Sunday's awards ceremony, was the first deaf actor to be nominated and win an Oscar, for "Children of a Lesser God."
The Film Independent Spirit Awards this year recognized movies films that cost less than $22.5 million to make.
