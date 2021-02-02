Gloucester's interim chief administrative officer has resigned.
Vanessa Krawczyk resigned from her position as the city’s interim chief administrative officer on Jan. 25. She took on the role in June 2020 when James Destino officially retired from the position.
Krawczyk and Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken did not return the Times’ request for comment.
Nicole Kieser was appointed by the mayor as the new CAO on Jan. 6 and is in the process of having her appointment confirmed by the City Council, which will take place in March.
"I know this position holds great responsibility and my goal is to provide honest and dedicated work to the Mayor, the City Council and the City," Kieser wrote in an email to the Times. "I look forward to a partnership with the City Council and all departments that serve this community."
In the email correspondence, Kieser said that Krawczyk is looking to spend more time with her family.
Krawczyk is currently listed on the city’s website as the CAO’s assistant and is committed to a transition through her last day on Friday, Feb. 12.
This story will be updated.
Taylor Ann Bradford can be reached at 978-675-2705 or tbradford@gloucestertimes.com.