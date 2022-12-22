As the city gears up to build a new softball field complex at a park on Green Street — similar to the one that existed at Mattos Field on Webster Street before the construction of a new elementary school — something lacking in those plans has some up in arms.
The project, expected to be complete by the spring of 2024, would have portable toilets instead of those with running water because there are no sewer lines in the area where the bathrooms would be located.
During a City Council meeting last month, Joe Lucido, the Department of Public Works’ assistant director of operations, said it would be cost-prohibitive, in the ballpark of $250,000, to install a full bathroom facility. Lucido told the council the design team is looking to come up with something more appealing than standard portable toilets.
In a letter to the editor on Dec. 14, resident Denise Pascucci said residents were promised Mattos Field would be replaced “with all the current amenities” during a Sept. 23, 2019, presentation on the school project.
It appears, however, that Mayor Greg Verga, while sympathetic to the cause of replacing the softball field, appeared dug in against running an expensive sewer line for bathrooms.
“I know this is not the answer you are looking for but I need to look at what is in the interest of the city as a whole,” Verga wrote in an email to Pascucci and city councilors. “The $250,000 more that this would cost could be much better spent in other areas.”
A previous City Council had approved a $4.2 million loan order for ancillary costs associated with the East Veterans Elementary School project that are not reimbursable by the Massachusetts School Building Authority.
The loan covers the swing space at the former St. Ann School where Veterans Memorial Elementary School is now in session, the creation of the Green Street softball complex and the demolition of the East Gloucester Elementary School building. Two elementary schools are being consolidated into one at the site of the former Veterans School on Webster Street.
The use of the Veterans Memorial site and a portion of Mattos Field for the new elementary school upset those who championed Mattos Field, a playground dedicated in 1935 in memory of Joseph S. Mattos Jr., who was killed in action during World War I one day after his 19th birthday.
A group called “Save Mattos Field,” led by Patti Amaral, filed a lawsuit contending the city failed to follow proper procedures for taking the open space and also violated the state constitution, among several arguments. The state Appeals Court rejected those arguments in August after a Superior Court judge dismissed the lawsuit last year. This fall, the state Supreme Judicial Court declined to consider a further appeal.
Pascucci wants to see fully functional bathrooms at the Green Street complex just as they were located at Mattos Field. She was a member of the Light Up Mattos Committee with Amaral and others who over several years helped raised approximately $290,000 to install lights and upgrade the field.
A few years later, the field was dismantled to make way for the new elementary school. Pascucci said in her letter that promises were made by the former administration and the present one to replace Mattos Field with all of its amenities.
In an interview, Pascucci added: “I’m not going to give up on this. This is ridiculous.”
She said the issue of having full bathrooms at the new field is a question of fairness.
“Women and girls in the city are getting kicked to the curb again,” she said.
Verga, in his email to Pascucci, provided a response from the city’s attorney, who reviewed the appendix and affidavits submitted to the Appeals Court, and said there was nothing in the record, affidavit or contracts, stating bathroom facilities would be constructed on the Green Street site.
“I will fulfill all the requirements of the vote and the loan order,” Verga wrote. “It is both impractical and not the best use of City funds to install a very long sewer line — and most likely pumping facilities to service restrooms that will see limited use during the full year.”
In an interview, Verga said he understands those who dedicated themselves to Mattos Field, and who took the city to court over its use for the new school, having attended Veterans Memorial himself as a kid.
Verga said what they are doing is within the law, within what was voted on by the council, and within the language of the bond.
“I’m sorry whatever promises or hints were given before I got here ..., “ he said.
“We do the most good for the most people in the most time and I don’t feel that by putting portable bathrooms that are in a permanent enclosure is not a satisfactory substitute for a project that would cost an estimated quarter of a million dollars more.”
