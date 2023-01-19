ROCKPORT — Special Town Meeting on Wednesday gave the go-ahead to several planning measures but a lack of voters slowed the session's start and later brought proceedings to a screeching halt.
In all, six zoning bylaw questions were approved.
The meeting, held in the gymnasium at Rockport High School, was to consider a slew of zoning bylaws, ranging from a measure to designate whether special permits should be issued by the Zoning Board of Appeals or the Planning Board (Article I) to an article that clarifies how building height and half-story height are calculated (Article J).
The meeting, slated to start at 5:30 p.m., formally kicked off at 6:01 p.m.
The meeting continued with the debate of zoning questions but when a quorum count was called for and not met about 9 p.m., Town Moderator Robert Visnick ended the meeting.
Visnick said the warrant's outstanding zoning questions would possibly be taken up at annual Town Meeting, tentatively scheduled for April 1.
The 15 articles on the warrant were originally part of a single measure that did garner the needed two-thirds vote for approval at the May 16, 2022, Special Town Meeting. Planning Board members decided to break up the measure into the 15 separate articles, in an attempt to “lessen the potential for confusion during the voting.”
Meeting rundown
Special Town Meeting opened with the approval of Article A, which asked whether the town would pay the unpaid bills of previous fiscal years.
After the measure passed, a resident challenged the quorum total and a recount ensued. A quorum was established with 168 people present and the meeting then proceeded.
The body decided to support Article B, to raise and appropriate a sum or sums of money to add to the appropriation made under Articles 5, 5A, 6, 6A and/or 6B from the April 2, 2002, annual Town Meeting.
Article D asked those gathered to approve or deny the reorganization and renumbering of the zoning bylaws.
“It’s so we can have a more coherent bylaw,” Planning Board Chair Jason Shaw said.
The measure passed with 90% of the vote.
Article E updated the Statement of Purpose at the beginning of the zoning bylaws.
“It’s simply a more up-to-date preamble than what exists now,” said Shaw. “It generally describes what the zoning laws are in the town of Rockport.”
Shaw pointed to a number of admirable traits in Article E, including the preservation of land in town.
“Doesn’t this language reflect what is wanted in Rockport?” Shaw asked those gathered.
Resident Amy Seabrook said the measure was important, in part, because of the challenges related to climate change.
“We all want the town better going into the future,” she said. “We could design our way forward together.”
The article failed by a vote of 101 against to 60 in favor.
Meeting members then considered Article F, which was designed to update the definitions of words that appear throughout the bylaws. Shaw said this article helped define the existence of inns in town.
“It doesn’t affect the current inns (or innkeepers),” he said. “This is what we believe the town of Rockport believes in. An inn shouldn’t be something where people stay on a temporary basis. This is going forward.”
After six amendments to the original question all failed, the measure was approved with 83% of the vote, surpassing the two-thirds majority required for passage.
Article G was a renumbering of the bylaw section dealing with non-conforming buildings and uses, and the elimination of the language relating to a “cottage colony.”
“There’s no real change except the reference to a cottage colony is removed,” Shaw said. “Everything else is the same.”
The article passed with 95% of the vote.
Article H contained minor changes to the bylaw section that establishes Rockport's various zoning districts.
Resident Toby Arsenian said one problem with the measure was that it was not an accurate depiction of the zoning districts.
“Some of the districts aren’t there,” he said. “All of the relative districts should be on the map and they are not.”
The measure passed, tallying 88% of the vote.
Lengthy discussion
In Article I, changes were to be made to the “permitted uses in zoning districts section.” Voters debated this lengthy measure, which took up pages 41 to 50 in the warrant.
Select Board member Denise Donnelly said one thing for attendees to keep in mind regarding the article is that housing in Rockport should not be a luxury.
“At the moment it has become a luxury,” she said. “We have before us one step to start to make some progress in addressing this problem. I think we’re all smart enough to address all of those issues at the same time.”
For his part, Shaw said the all-volunteer Planning Board has worked hard for the town, adding the board is committed to doing the best for Rockport.
“We may not get all things right, but we’re trying,” said Shaw.
After an amendment to the article failed, the main measure also fell short, 68 to 69.
In Article J, voters considered whether to make changes to the Area and Dimension Regulations in the bylaw.
Shaw said one aspect of Article J was that it would reduce the lot size for two-family units. He said change was being made to increase the total housing stock in Rockport.
“This change is important if the town is going to adhere to the Housing Choice Initiative from the state,” he said.
Resident Barbara Kaplan said Article J is needed.
“I fully support this measure,” she said. “I think it’s going to provide housing for people. We need to consider housing for people so they can share in the bounty of Rockport.”
Not long after Kaplan’s comments, a call was made to determine whether a quorum still existed.
After volunteers assembled to count those present, Town Moderator Robert Visnick determined the meeting did not meet the necessary quorum and the meeting was disbanded.
After the meeting, Visnick said the warrant articles not formally voted on during Wednesday should be taken up at annual Town Meeting, tentatively scheduled for April 1.
Stephen Hagan can be reached at 978-675-2708 or at shagan@northofboston.com.