MANCHESTER — Registered voters are invited to participate at Fall Town Meeting this Saturday, Nov. 13, at 1 p.m.
The meeting will be held at in the gymnasium at Manchester Essex Regional High School, 36 Lincoln St., where 250 seats will be available. Overflow seating will be available in the auditorium. Social distancing and mask regulations will be enforced.
Voters will be able to follow along with what’s happening in each room via a closed-circuit broadcast. Microphones for public comment will also have their audio patched through the gymnasium and auditorium.
There are eight articles on this Fall Town Meeting’s warrant. The first seeks to swap public land ownership with the town of Hamilton.
Hamilton’s Public Works Department is working to renovate Chebacco Road. Project plans call for moving 1,200 feet of road near Gravelly Pond further away from the shoreline and onto Manchester-owned land. Gravelly Pond is one of Manchester’s water supplies.
In 2019, Hamilton Town Meeting allowed the town to allocate $1 million for the project. That funding will be supplemented by Hamilton’s funding from the state’s Chapter 90 road repair program. Manchester will not pay a dime on the project.
According to Hamilton Town Manager Joseph Domelowicz, the residents of Hamilton have requested improvements to Chebacco Road for some time now.
“If we were going to pave the road, we’re going to have to move it away from the Manchester water supply,” he said.
Hamilton plans on building grassed swales and an infiltration basin along the new roadway that would direct runoff from Gravelly Pond. A more in-depth stormwater pollution prevention plan is still in the works. Manchester will be able to review the plan and request amendments if need be.
In exchange for the land for the road, Hamilton will give Manchester ownership of two parcels on either side of the new roadway. In total, the exchange would net the Manchester 42,500 square feet of conservation land.
About a mile up the road from Gravelly Pond is the proposed site for a condominium development in Hamilton. The community group Save Chebacco Trails and Watershed has been fighting against the development, arguing it would cut off access to the informal pathways residents have used for years to get to Chebacco Woods. The group also fears construction could contaminate groundwater in the area.
Manchester’s selectmen, Planning Board and Conservation Commission all reviewed the plans involving the land trade earlier this year. Manchester residents also provided comment at a public hearing held in June.
If Manchester Town Meeting approves Article 1 on Saturday, Domelowicz said the Chebacco Road renovation project will go out to bid. The goal is to hire a construction firm by winter and start work in the spring.
Despite the close proximity, the road and condo projects are separate from one another. Save Chebacco Trails and Watershed member Ani Sarkisian said the group is focusing its attention on the development rather than the Chebacco Road renovation.
“As someone who lives on (Chebacco Road) itself, I have concerns about how the road paving will affect us,” Sarkisian said. “The increase in traffic, that’s a big public safety concern — not just because of speed but the truck traffic that could start using that road.”
As for the rest of Manchester’s warrant, Article 2 and 3 propose giving $100,000 to help develop a new athletic field at the old Pine Street dump and $120,000 for a new harbormaster boat.
Articles 4 and 5 propose clarifications to the town’s zoning bylaws. Article 7 and 8 propose by-law additions regarding safe access and residential construction permits.
Article 6 seeks non-binding endorsements to renovate and expand the affordable housing units on Loading Place Road, The Plains, Newport Park and, potentially, the Department of Public Works site on Pleasant Street.
