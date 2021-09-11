ROCKPORT — An appeals court has overturned an Essex Superior Court ruling that fined The Landing Group $5,000 for repairing portions of the Pigeon Cove Harbor seawall caps in 2018.
The decision was signed by Associate Justices Mary Thomas Sullivan, Vickie Henry and Marguerite Grant, and filed Thursday, Sept. 2.
"We express no opinion whether the work the defendants performed in 2018 violates the (state's Wetlands Protection Act) or (Waterways Act)," it concluded. "Our decision reverses the motion judge's decision only insofar as we conclude that in the light most favorable to the nonmoving party, there are material disputes of fact such that the record is inappropriate for judgment on the pleadings."
The Appeals Court justices found that the Commonwealth failed to prove how The Landing Group deviated from the Wetlands Protection and Waterways acts. The decision cites the Massachusetts Waterways Regulation, which states permits are not required for "maintenance, repair, and minor modifications ... of fill or structures for which a grant or license is presently valid."
Neither party provided any past licenses that permitted the seawall caps in the first place, the decision states. On top of that, the state Department of Environmental Protection reportedly didn't submit any statute of limitations for prosecuting any unauthorized features to the seawall.
The Appeals Court also said there was no point of reference in the seawall's history cited in the Superior Court' decision that would constitute The Landing Group's 2018 repairs as "altercations."
The decision notes that the Commonwealth argued The Landing Group used "different, newer materials" — "concrete specially designed for seawall cap applications" — for its repairs, constituting an alteration. This did not constitute a major difference in construction, according to the Appeals Court.
"The key point of this decision is that property owners have the right to maintain structures on their property," said Landing Group owner Michael Rauseo. "The DEP and attorney general's office overreached by claiming that we had to get a permit just to maintain our properties.
"This was a dumb prosecution by Attorney General Maura Healey. She knows better, she wasted everyone's time with this. It's her job to rein in the DEP when they're pushing too far. She should have of known we had the right to do this repair work and it's on her that the property sat vacant for the past three years while this was being litigated."
Repair work on the seawall began in June 2018. As outlined in the Appeals Court's decision, this work consisted of "removing the concrete debris," "replacing the steel dowels and clips with marine-grade rebar," and pouring the seawall cap-specific concrete. Rauseo argued that this work did not requires permits.
"Rauseo directed contractors to 'repair and replace the existing concrete cap, without elevating it, and without filling in any land areas'," notes the decision. "The new concrete caps were to be 'in the same size and dimensions as previously existed'."
In some areas, 16 inches of concrete were added to the caps. According to the decision, The Landing Group claimed "the prior concrete cap in this area was 3.7 (feet) above the seawall.'" A March 2018 storm damaged the concrete cap, washing much of it away.
That August, the state DEP issued unilateral administrative orders to stop all repair work, arguing it violated the Wetlands Protection Act. The Commonwealth filed its complaint in Essex Superior Court that September after repair work continued in spite of the DEP order and multiple cease-and-desist orders from the Rockport Conservation Commission.
A preliminary injunction filed two weeks later halted all further work on the seawall.
"The defendants have only appealed from the judgment on the pleadings and have not appealed from the preliminary injunction," the Appeal's Court decision notes. "Accordingly, the preliminary injunction remains in place pending further proceedings and the defendants remain subject to penalties for violating that injunction."
The Essex Superior Court originally ordered The Landing Group, which owns the seawall and Rockport Tool Company property, to pay two $2,500 fines, a total of $5,000, for violating the Wetlands Protection and Waterways acts. With the Appeal Court's decision, The Landing Group is no longer on the hook.
Currently, The Landing Group is seeking permits from the Conservation Commission to raise the seawall by to 4%.
Michael Cronin may be contacted at 978-675-2708, or mcronin@gloucestertimes.com.