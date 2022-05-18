GimmeLive presents the “Spirit of the King,” an Elvis show, at Gloucester Stage Company on Saturday, May 21, at 8 p.m. Doors open at 7 p.m. The signature tribute show features Steve Connolly, known as the No. 1 Elvis artist in Las Vegas by many critics. For information and tickets, $45 to $55 go to https://gloucesterstage.com/the-king.