After a more than two-year postponement because of the COVID-19 pandemic, GimmeLive is bringing the “Spirit of the King,” an Elvis show, to Gloucester.
The show features Steve Connolly, known as the No. 1 Elvis artist in Las Vegas by many critics, including Steven Tyler, Alice Cooper and Ryan Seacrest. It will take place before a live audience at Gloucester Stage Company this Saturday, May 21, at 8 p.m. Doors open at 7 p.m.
Connolly’s signature tribute show has been a staple in Las Vegas for many years. The show spans Elvis’ career from the ‘50s to the ‘70s, including the black leather suit Elvis wore during a TV special and an intimate sit-down set with Connolly on guitar, sharing his vibe, raw energy and humor.
For information and tickets, $45 to $55 go to https://gloucesterstage.com/the-king.