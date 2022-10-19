ESSEX — Thursday and Saturday offer the last chances to the catch the “Crossroads: Change in Rural America” exhibit brought to town by the Smithsonian.
The exhibit is on display at Town Hall, 30 Martin St., and at the Essex Shipbuilding Museum's Waterline Center, 66 Main St., and its schoolhouse campus at 28 Main St. Hours are noon to 6 p.m. on Thursday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday.
"Crossroads” explores how Essex and other rural American communities changed in the 20th century. The vast majority of the United States landscape remains rural with only 3.5% of the landmass considered urban. Since 1900, the percentage of Americans living in rural areas dropped from 60% to 17%.
The Essex Shipbuilding Museum worked with the Smithsonian, Massachusetts Humanities, and local partners to create additional exhibitions and programming that ties Essex to the Smithosonian exhibit's major themes and evaluates Essex's past, present and future.