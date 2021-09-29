BOSTON — Workers will get more time off to care for family members sickened with COVID-19, or to get their vaccination or booster shots, under a proposal awaiting Gov. Charlie Baker's approval.
A plan to extend an emergency law allowing up to five days of paid leave for workers infected with COVID-19, or who need time to get vaccinated or care for family, breezed through the Legislature on Monday.
The policy is set to expire Thursday, Sept. 30, but would be extended until April 1, 2022, under the proposal sent to Baker for consideration.
In a statement, House Speaker Ron Mariano, D-Quincy, and Senate President Karen Spilka, D-Ashland, said with the state still battling the pandemic, "no one should have to choose between their personal health and a paycheck."
"With COVID-19 still among us, having the ability to take personal time to recover if infected or to care for a loved one recovering from the virus is not available to everyone," the leaders said. "Neither is taking time off to receive the lifesaving vaccine or booster or assist a loved one, including a child, in getting vaccinated."
Under the law, public and private employees asking for time off will be paid by their employers at their regular rate, up to $850 per week.
Employers are reimbursed by the state.
The extension approved by the Legislature on Monday also includes $500,000 in state funds to promote the emergency paid leave law.
Baker initially sought to exclude municipal workers from the law when it was first approved in April, but relented after lawmakers rejected his proposed changes.
On Monday, Baker voiced support for extending the emergency law, pointing out that the state is still seeing an average of 10,000 vaccinations per day.
Massachusetts has one of the highest vaccination rates in the country, with more than 4.6 million people fully vaccinated. About 2 million haven't gotten their shots. Meanwhile, the state began offering booster shots for about 600,000 eligible residents this week.
The state's paid leave law, approved by voters in 2014, requires businesses with more than 11 workers to provide 40 hours of paid sick leave a year. Businesses with 10 or fewer employees must provide 40 hours of unpaid sick leave a year.
A federal law passed by Congress in 2020 allows workers to take up to two weeks of paid sick leave to care for themselves or others. That law expired at the end of last year.
A coalition of labor unions, community and faith organizations that pushed for the 2014 paid leave law welcomed the decision to extend the state's emergency paid leave rules, and urged Baker to quickly sign the measure.
"There's a continued need to ensure that all workers have access to paid sick time when they need it" said Andrew Farnitano, a spokesman for the group Raise Up Massachusetts. "Especially as we begin to roll out boosters, we need to make sure people aren't worried about missing work or losing money to get their shots."
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group's newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@northofboston.com