BOSTON — Democratic lawmakers are pitching plans to ratchet up taxes on corporations to support the state’s recovery from the economic impacts of the pandemic.
Several proposals heard by the Legislature’s Revenue Committee last week would increase the state’s corporate tax and set other new levies to squeeze more money out of corporations they say have reaped profits during the pandemic.
One proposal filed by Rep. Mary Keefe, D-Worcester, would raise the current corporate tax rate of 8% to the pre-2010 rate of 9.5%, which backers say would generate $375 million to $500 million annually.
Keefe said big corporations have made record profits during the pandemic, and wealthy shareholders have used loopholes, tax breaks and weak corporate disclosure laws to avoid paying their “fair share” of taxes.
“During the pandemic, 17 out of America’s top 25 corporations have made extraordinary profits and distributed 99% of their net profits to their wealthy shareholders, who are overwhelmingly white, male and among the wealthiest 10% of Americans,” she told the panel.
Keefe said studies have shown more than 80% of the benefits from former President Donald Trump’s 2017 Jobs and Tax Cut Act — which reduced the corporate tax from 35% to 21% — went to the nation’s top earners.
She said the state needs “new progressive revenues” to provide assistance to people facing eviction and food insecurity, boost education spending, strengthen public transit and support workforce development, among other priorities.
Another proposal, filed by Rep. Mike Connolly, D-Cambridge, would establish a tiered alternative minimum tax charging corporations from $456 to $150,000 a year depending on sales. Businesses that report less than $1 million in sales a year would only pay $456, which is the current flat rate for all businesses.
Connolly told the committee that the changes would bring more “fairness” into the state’s corporate tax structure.
“As we know, corporations avoid paying taxes by employing a variety of accounting techniques and taking advantage of certain provisions in the law,” he said.
He points to several other states, including New York and New Jersey, which have tailored their corporate taxes to collect more from companies to make larger profits.
Meanwhile, another proposal heard by the committee would authorize the state to tax a portion of profits that corporations often store away in offshore “tax havens.”
Last year, a coalition of labor unions, community groups and faith groups called on Beacon Hill to increase taxes on corporations and wealthy shareholders to drum up money to offset pandemic-related budget cuts that were being predicted at the time.
Increasing the tax on corporate profits from 8% to 9.5%, advocates say, could generate another $450 million to $525 million a year for the state’s coffers.
The group, Raise Up Massachusetts, is also behind a “millionaires tax” referendum cleared for the 2022 ballot that will ask voters to amend the state constitution to set a 4% surtax on the portion of an individual’s annual income above $1 million.
Supporters say the tax will drum up to $2 billion in much-needed revenue for education and transportation spending.
Opponents argued the measure will hurt businesses, drive away investment and put a drag on the state’s economy as it recovers from the pandemic.
Massachusetts has received billions of dollars in federal pandemic relief, but supporters of raising corporate taxes say those funds will eventually dry up.
Gov. Charlie Baker is among those who oppose plans ratchet up taxes, saying repeatedly that he would not consider raising tax burdens amid the pandemic.
Business leaders say raising corporate taxes would be a mistake for the state as it tries to recover from the economic impacts of the coronavirus.
“The idea of piling on new taxes at a time when businesses are trying desperately to recover would be folly,” said Chris Carlozzi, state director of the Massachusetts chapter of the National Federation of Independent Businesses. “For lawmakers to say that the state needs more tax revenue from businesses at a time when billions of dollars in pandemic relief has come into the state is disingenuous.”
Carlozzi said NFIB supports several Republican sponsored proposals, which are also being considered by the Revenue Committee, to eliminate the state’s corporate minimum tax and reduce other business taxes.
“This would give the state a competitive edge by doing away with what many businesses feel is an unfair tax,” he said.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@northofboston.com.