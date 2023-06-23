It’s about an Essex resident’s professed hole-in-one that would have won him a car.
That is, the story is about Essex’s Dan Fialho claiming he sunk the hole-in-one when it counted to win an automobile at the Caleigh Harrison Scholarship Annual Golf Tournament last August at the Rockport Golf Club.
But the question of whether the moment took place at the correct tee just when it counted is the issue.
According to Gloucester’s Sudbay Chevrolet-Buick-Cadillac-GMC, the achievement took place when it didn’t count – at a hole that was not designated the one in question on the nine-hole Rockport Golf Club. Since the club sports only nine holes, two circuits must be played to constitute a full 18-hole tournament course.
At question is the setup of the tournament, with holes one through nine played from the white tees and holes 10 through 18 played from the blue tees.
But Fialho claims he sunk the shot at the time and place that counted – the 10th tee — thus qualifying him to win the 2022 GMC Terrain on display during the charity golf tournament.
After the shot, Fialno claims tournament officials acknowledged his achievement. But only two days later, representatives from Sudbay told him the shot was not made from the correct tee.
When Fialno arrived at the Gloucester dealership on Aug. 31 to claim his prize, company officials told him he did not win the car.
According to a filing in Gloucester District Court, Fialho is named a plaintiff in the case and the defendants are listed as Gloucester’s Sudbay Chevrolet-Buick-Cadillac-GMC, Inc. and also the Rockport Golf Club, Inc.
Fialho is seeking judgment for damages under the agreement, as well as interest, costs and attorney’s fees.
Reached on Thursday afternoon, Bradley Sudbay, the president of Sudbay Chevrolet-Buick-Cadillac-GMC, said that since the matter was a legal action, he had no comment.
In addition, efforts to reach officials at the Rockport Golf Club were unsuccessful.
For his part, Fialho said he believes he did everything he could to play by the rules.
“I think in a golf tournament the onus is on the sponsor to make sure the hole is played properly,” he said. “I don’t think that was the situation. “Everybody in the tournament was under the impression that was the way the hole was to be played. It’s pretty cut and dried.”
Fialho said he does not want his lawsuit to deflect attention from the worthy cause – the Caleigh Harrison Scholarship Annual Golf Tournament.
“My intent is to not put a black cloud on an awesome charity,” he said. “It’s a great cause and I look forward to supporting it.”
Rules for tournament detailed
The filing claims that before tournament began, event organizers went over the tournament rules – stipulating to all participants that a hole-in-one from the blue tees on the 10th hole would win the car on display – a 2022 GMC Terrain.
“With his first shot form the blue tee on hole 10, Daniel Fialhlo hit a hole-in-one to rightfully win the 2022 GMC Terrain on display at the tournament,” according to the court filing. “His shot was witnessed by his fellow golfers as well as the tournament witnesses. The resulting celebration at the green with the tournament witnesses was memorialized with numerous photographs.”
According to the filing, after Fialhlo arrived at Sudbay on Aug. 31, he spoke with Sudbay who told him the shot had to be on hole one from the blue tee.
“Clearly, Mr. Sudbay is unfamiliar with the course, the rules of golf and the tournament rules, as a shot on hole one is required from the white tee,” reads the court filing. “To win the car from the blue tee as required and stated by the Tournament Director, the Head Golf Pro, and the Tournament Flyer, it must be on the 10th hole, which is the first hole played from the blue tee.
“If what Mr. Sudbay said was correct, it would be impossible to follow the rules and win the car.”
According to the filing, Fialho played by the rules and “fully performed all of his obligations pursuant to the rules and instructions.”
“Fialho hit a hole-in-one, in accordance with the course and tournament rules, to rightfully win the car,” reads the filing.
“Notwithstanding his shot was witnessed by his fellow golfers as well as tournament witnesses. Sudbay has refused to deliver the new 2022 GMC Terrain due under the Agreement.”
So far, Fialho has requested but has not received the automobile, nor has he been paid the vehicles’ approximate value — $35,000.
In addition, Bradley Sudbay, the president of Sudbay and Kevin Barkhouse, manager of Sudbay, have not responded to settlement demand letters, according to the filing.
Stephen Hagan can be reached at 978-675-2708 or at shagan@northofboston.com.