MANCHESTER — The houses of Manchester-by-the-Sea are not always what they appear to be — or even where they once were.
Some homes wandered away, seeking greener lawns and firmer foundations. Some only rolled down a side street to a more comfortable spot; others made ambitious overland treks from one part of town to another. Some went through several changes before evolving into a home.
Why and when were they moved? How were they moved? How do we know they were moved? Robert Booth, the interim director of the Manchester Historical Museum, has tracked down some of the answers.
Booth will be speaking about "The Wandering Houses of Manchester" on Wednesday, May 18, from 6:15 to 8 p.m. at Visitation (Sacred Heart) Parish Hall, 62 School St. in Manchester.
The lecture is free to museum members, $10 for guests. Reservations are requested by calling 978-526-7230, or emailing info@manchesterhistoricalmuseum.org.