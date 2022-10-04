A local church is hosting a series of talks on the stories of Indigenous and Separatist people on Cape Ann between 1550 and 1740.
The Soup and Study series begins this Thursday, Oct. 6, at West Gloucester Trinitarian Congregational Church, UCC, 488 Essex Ave., and runs Thursdays from 5:30 to 7 p.m. through Oct. 27.
The Rev. Dr. Liz Rice-Smith, an ordained United Church of Christ minister, psychologist, historian and author, presents “Hidden No More,” stories of Native Americans and settlers in the Cape Ann area. A light vegan supper of 3 Sisters Stew will be provided. Attendees are welcome to bring nothing at all or some bread, salad or dessert to share. This series is open to the community.
This Thursday’s session focuses on the Pokanaket Covenant. When the Pokanoket/Wampanoag people saw the Mayflower sail into Patuxet Harbor in November1620, they were well-familiar with the risks and challenges such a ship would bring into their lives. The story of Pokanoket contact and covenant with the Separatists (known colloquially as the Pilgrims) is a story of the saving of lives after the Patuxet people had been decimated by plague and disease carried from Europe by fishermen who sailed into their world. This story offers a history of 250 years of persecution that the Separatists had suffered at the hands of many Catholic popes as well as English kings and queens, with thousands upon thousands of them being burned at the stake for their beliefs and efforts to build a different kind of church, educational possibility, and government.
Other sessions are “Eunice Redeemed” on Oct. 13, about a young Congregationalist girl who decided to become Mohawk and Roman Catholic in the early 1700s; “After the Mourning Wars” on Oct. 20, a story of four boys — brothers and cousins — who were taken from Westborough in 1704 into Kahnawake/Montreal and Quebec, and what their lives after abduction can show us about the richness of indigenous life; and “Indigenous Terrain & Seas” on Oct. 27, is a story of the Pawtucket of the Pennacook, Abenaki-speaking people .
More information is available by contacting the church at 978-283-2817 or wgtcchurch@gmail.com