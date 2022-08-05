ROCKPORT — After having to cancel last week's performance because a key instrumentalist was ill, this weekend's show by the Rockport Legion Band will go on.
The Rockport Legion Band will perform the fifth free concert of its 88th summer concert series at the Back Beach Bandstand on Beach Street this Sunday, Aug. 7, from 7 to 8:30 p.m.
The theme of the evening's concert is "Rockport Goes to Broadway." Bob Rick, music director, will conduct.
Popcorn will be available. Children are especially welcome. Folding chairs and blankets are good.
"And we apologize to all who were disappointed by last week's last minute cancellation," said band spokesman John Bassett.