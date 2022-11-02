The veterans of the Capt. Lester S. Wass American Legion Post 3 in Gloucester will again be delivering free holiday dinners on Thanksgiving to Cape Ann’s elderly, shut-ins, veterans, and needy — but they need help to do so.
Meanwhile, The Open Door is also gearing up for Thanksgiving and is accepting donations for holiday meal baskets that will be given to families to cook their turkey dinner. Each $35 donation provides a basket with all the fixings to make a holiday meal at home. Last year, the Cape Ann’s food pantry had 1,200 Thanksgiving holiday baskets ready to go by the time it closed its doors the Wednesday before Thanksgiving.
“No one should be alone and without a hot meal on Thanksgiving,” said post commander Mark Nestor, a Vietnam veteran. He said the post’s goal is serve and deliver as many holiday meals as possible to veterans, their families, senior citizens and other “special citizens” in Gloucester, Rockport, Manchester, Essex, Hamilton, Wenham and Ipswich.
“We will again be operating out of The Open Door food pantry, 28 Emerson Ave. in Gloucester,” Nestor said. As has happened the last few years, The Open Door is opening its kitchen and facility to the post’s volunteers to prepare the Thanksgiving meals for delivery that same day.
“Meals are normally comprised of sliced turkey, stuffing, gravy, a vegetable, apple sauce — can’t get cranberry due to shortage — a roll, and individual Table Top Pies — some are donated and some we buy,” Nestor said. “We buy the turkeys and some of the other items and some are donated.”
Last Thanksgiving, Nestor said the post served and delivered more than 650 free Thanksgiving meals. With soaring inflation and rising food prices, the demand is still there, if not more so, he said. “Demand at The Open Door is up 20%, so we don’t know what to expect.” To meet the challenge, the post is looking for help serving and delivering meals.
“We will need volunteer servers from 10 a.m. until all the meals are served. We will need volunteer drivers from 10 a.m. until all of the meals have been delivered,” Nestor said. “The number of drivers (needed) will be driven by the number of meal requests, estimating 650-700-plus meal requests so probably looking at 45-50 drivers. We will also be looking for about 10 servers plus the regulars that we have every year.”
Nestor said organizers have developed a system to load and deliver meals as safely as possible for cooks, servers, drivers and recipients since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Safety precautions will be observed by all hands throughout the day.
“Depending on the current status of COVID, we have relaxed the requirement of no contact so that drivers can knock on the doors and give the meals to recipients,” Nestor said. Otherwise, delivery drivers will knock to alert the recipients to their presence before leaving the meals — contained in plastic carry bags — right outside the entrance.
Anyone interested in volunteering or wishing to order a meal should contact Nestor only after Wednesday, Nov. 2 at 978-283-7117 or nestorlaw@aol.com and clearly give clearly give your name, telephone number and email address, and if ordering, the number of meals requested.
Deadline for meal orders and volunteers to sign up is noon on Nov. 21.
Meal deliveries will be made on Thanksgiving Day between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. The recipient must be home to receive their dinners.
Nestor said donations of money, not food, are needed this year. Donations may be mailed to American Legion Post 3, P. O.Box 122, Gloucester, MA 01931-0122 with with “2022 Thanksgiving Holiday Meal” on the check’s memo line.
Between The Open Door and the Legion’s initiatives, whether people are able and want to prepare a Thanksgiving meal at home or need and/or prefer to receive a meal delivered that day, everyone will have a Thanksgiving meal.
The Open Door is a community food resource center for low-income residents of Gloucester, Rockport, Manchester, Essex, Ipswich, Hamilton, Boxford, Rowley, Topsfield and Wenham. It runs food pantries at 28 Emerson Ave. and 00 Southern Heights in Ipswich. To donate online, visit foodpantry.org. Or make checks payable to The Open Door, with “turkey” on the memo line and mail to The Open Door, 28 Emerson Ave., Gloucester MA 01930. Those needing help setting a holiday table may request a basket by contacting The Open Door at 978-283-6776 or visit foodpantry.org