Here in Gloucester, Lara Lepionka is known as the dynamo who in 2010 founded Backyard Growers in her backyard. But before that, she was an artist. A very talented artist with a very impressive resume in non-profit, community-based public art.
So after a dozen years of turning Gloucester backyards, parks, school yards and decks into edible gardens, and seeding Backyard Growers programs in other communities throughout New England, Lepionka is returning to her artistic roots. Stepping down as executive director of Backyard Growers, she is “re-rooting” and is off this May to Malta, where she’ll spend the month as artist in residence, working on a food-based public art project.
“I feel almost as though it (Backyard Growers) is like a child that’s become ready to go out on its own,” says Lepionka, who herself has this year sent one of her daughters off to college. She also turned 50, a midlife moment when people often take stock.
Taking stock, Lepionka says that after 12 years at the helm of Backyard Growers “I’d realized what I wanted to accomplish. To create something that didn’t exist before! It’s been a massive learning and growing experience (and) I feel really good about the state we’re in. I think it’s incredible for a small grassroots organization like ours. We’ve developed relationships with all sorts of people and partners.”
Recently moved into new spacious new quarters at 103 Maplewood Ave., Backyard Growers is, says Lepionka, “financially sound.” But don’t, please, she adds, don’t let that stop people from giving.
Though in its early days as a non-profit start-up, it was largely supported by grants, Backyard Growers went on to gain tremendous community support, build a large volunteer and generous donor base, launch appeals, and develop sponsorship.
“I am so grateful,” says Lepionka, “for the support of the community.”
Now over 400 edible gardens strong, Backyard Growers began germinating when the 2008 financial crisis prompted Lepionka — then an active volunteer with the Cape Ann Farmers Market— to grow her own vegetables as a cost-saving measure. Two years later, she taught some neighbors to garden and Backyard Growers was born. “It really grew out of the farmers market,” says Lepionka. and then, under her aegis, Backyard Growers grew and grew, along with whole harvests of produce, a small army of volunteers, professional staff and an active board of directors.
New team
A large part of Backyard Growers’ mission is still with Gloucester’s fixed and lower income residents. Among too many programs to mention, it has worked with an entire generation of the city’s schoolchildren, teaching them to grow their own produce in their schoolyards. That and other programs “won’t miss a beat” with the transition to new leadership, because, says Lepionka, no one knows more about growing food for the people than her successor, Alison Woitunski Difiore.
“Alison and I go way back and I hand-picked her as my successor. She really understands food systems and food justice and has an incredible amount of experience, so I couldn’t be more happy in terms of transition.”
A self-described “sustainable and strategic business expert with over a decade of experience in food systems and small-scale agriculture,” Difiore says she “believes in the power of healthy food systems as a catalyst for changing the world.” A Gloucester resident, Difiore steps into her role as the incoming executive director starting April 25, following Lepionka’s departure on Earth Day, April 22.
Difiore will be joining a staff which over the years has included development directors Aria McElhenny and Melanie Murray Brown, soon to be succeeded by Edith Gregory, who’ll fill the role Monday, Feb. 14. It’s a strong, well organized group. “It’s my work family,” says Lepionka. “”It is all the incredible service members, volunteers, staff and board members, and community and funder partners that have made Backyard Growers what it is today. Backyard Growers belongs to the people.”
Lepionka says that all the people she’s spoken to so far are “happy for me in my new venture.” So is she. In Malta, she’ll be working on the island of Gozo to integrate local foodways and Maltese social issues and connect with Maltese farmers, to learn about their soil and native crops.
It may be a long way from Gloucester, but it’s Lepionka’s turf. and who knows what it will lead to? This is a lady who blooms where she’s planted.